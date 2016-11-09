The Latest

Women's Health
Personal Growth

My Husband Cheated On Me. Here's How I Recovered

"My own life was a dirty little secret, it was a lie, and it was a sham."

#relationships #personal growth #divorce #cheating
Sarah Rusca Cline
November 9 2016

5 Exciting Things Lululemon Is Doing This Fall

From sweat-wicking fabrics to creative new patterns, here's what you need to know.

#running #running tips #yoga #fashion
Leigh Weingus
November 9 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Vital Farms

A Recipe To Take Your Avocado Toast Up A Notch

Learn to poach the perfect pasture-raised egg, and take your avocado toast to the next level—in both taste and nutrition.

#avocado #happiness #healthy recipes #protein #wellness
mindbodygreen
November 8 2016
Routines
Food Trends

9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8)

The top wellness news including what daylight saving does to your brain, Gwyneth Paltrow's latest business venture, and how researchers are trying to...

#news #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
November 8 2016
Recipes
Spirituality
Women's Health

The Anti-Candida Grocery Shopping List

The ultimate shopping list to banish candida and cravings for good.

#healthy foods #candida
Kimberly Snyder
November 7 2016
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals For Better Sleep + 4 To Get Started With

Here are a few good-vibe stones to keep beside your bed or under your pillow for extra peaceful ZzzzZzzzzs.

#sleep #crystals
Laura Ellis
November 6 2016

The Moment I Knew I Had To Leave My Abusive Husband

"He backhanded my cheekbone and nose with his knuckles. It felt like a knife slicing my face, but then came sudden, flaming heat. He bounded out of...

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Betty Hafner
November 6 2016

Alluring Aphrodisiac Rituals To Awaken Your Inner Goddess

If you're looking for an aphrodisiac, ignore your boudoir and instead peek inside your beauty cabinet.

#aromatherapy #mind body connection #sex
Fern Olivia
November 6 2016