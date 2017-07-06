The Latest

Why Holding On To Past Relationships Is The Worst Thing You Can Do For Yourself, Period

"I had anxiety about the decision, naturally—severing ties with my past and obliterating a huge comfort zone. But I had a future to step in to. I had...

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #Purpose #spirituality
Daniel Dowling
July 6 2017

To Build Healthy Muscle: Start Protein-Pacing & Try These Supplements

Plus: Get off the treadmill and head straight to the squat rack.

#fat #weight loss #health
Dr. Neerav D. Padliya
July 6 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 6, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a 101-year-old sprinter at the top of her game, art and mental illness, and the weird...

#news #news roundup #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
July 6 2017
Siggi Hilmarsson, Founder + CEO of Siggi’s Dairy, On Bold Entrepreneurship, Risk-Taking & The Truth About Clean Eating

It's all about finding your passion, growing a business, and loving yogurt—without a lot of sugar.

#mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
July 6 2017

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 5)

All the wellness news you need to know, including taking advantage of Facebook birthdays, medical marijuana, and what your DNA really says about your...

#running #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 5 2017
The REAL Reason You're Fighting With Your Partner

Every disagreement or disgruntled moment my husband and I have experienced in our marriage falls into one of two categories: pseudo-issues (arguments...

#relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating #communication
Jen Francis
July 5 2017

The Greatest Barrier To Discovering Your Life's True Purpose

"Life purpose is much bigger than something we need to accomplish or a job that we have. It’s the entire meaning of our being. It’s the reason we eat,...

#personal growth #Purpose #self-awareness
Mike Iamele
July 5 2017
The Genius Decluttering Advice You Haven’t Heard

It’s about letting go of the past, enjoying the present, and clearing the way for the future.

#minimalism #journaling
Jennifer Lifford
July 5 2017
Confirmed: Mindful Fitness Is On The Rise This Summer. Here Are The Trends You Need To Know About

Give your running shoes a break and head to a restorative yoga class.

#running #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
July 5 2017
