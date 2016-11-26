The Latest

Motivation

The Sneakers Everyone Is Wearing To Yoga Right Now

They're stylish, eco-friendly, and comfortable.

#yoga
Leigh Weingus
November 26 2016
Beauty

A DIY Facial For Self-Care Saturday

While professional facials are AMAZING, they can be a little pricey. Luckily, there are a ton of spa-worthy products on the market that are perfect...

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Eryn Ricker
November 26 2016

Is Your Body Aging Prematurely? Here's How To Reverse It

A functional medicine doctor explains how to heal an achy body.

#pain #wellness #healthy reset #aging #body
Joe Tatta, DPT, CNS
November 26 2016
Love

How To Heal From Sexual Trauma (According To A Relationships & Abuse Expert)

"When you use your voice and choose to protect yourself, you will become the hero."

#sexuality #sexual assault #sex #sexism #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 25 2016

Feeling Foggy & Fatigued? Here's How To Find Out If It's Your Thyroid

Hypothyroidism is often misdiagnosed; here's how to make sure you get the information you need from your doctor.

#healing #hormones #wellness
Elle Russ
November 25 2016

Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney

Jessica Sepel's favorite healthy and vibrant hot spots in Sydney.

#beauty #green living #food
Jessica Sepel
November 25 2016
Outdoors

13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday

Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.

#money #compassion #inspiration #activism
Emma Loewe
November 25 2016
Sex

Do 3 Minutes of This Kundalini Yoga Exercise Every Day For Better Sex

How Sat Kriya grounds you and helps you embrace your feminine power for great sex!

#yoga
Fern Olivia
November 24 2016
Recipes

Here's What You Should Eat Thanksgiving Morning

We've found the perfect breakfasts for Thanksgiving Day. They're light enough for the big meal ahead but full of the fuel you need to hit the kitchen!

#healthy recipes #breakfast #Thanksgiving
Carolina Santos-Neves
November 24 2016
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

12 Stories That Remind Us Of The True Power Of Gratitude

Gratitude has the power to increase our well-being, prevent disease, and even help us heal from trauma. Here, Executive Editor Olessa Pindak, shares...

#gratitude #editor's letter
Olessa Pindak
November 23 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Pulses

The Secret Ingredient For Healthier Dips

When pureed, pulses take on a creamy texture that makes the perfect base for a dip. Plus, pulses can take on any kind of flavor, making them perfect...

#fiber #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #snacks
mindbodygreen
November 22 2016

It's Sagittarius Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
November 22 2016
Love

7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest yoga trend you're going to want to try immediately, an avocado warning, and the...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
November 22 2016

Everything You Need To Know About The MVP Of Anti-Aging

Here's a laundry list of things vitamin A can do for you. Think of this as the start of your beauty alphabet!

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
November 22 2016
Recovery
Mental Health

These Yoga Poses Will Instantly Boost Your Mood

Prepare to feel a whole lot better.

#fitness #yoga
Danielle Watkins
November 21 2016