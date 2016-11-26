The Latest
The Sneakers Everyone Is Wearing To Yoga Right Now
They're stylish, eco-friendly, and comfortable.
A DIY Facial For Self-Care Saturday
While professional facials are AMAZING, they can be a little pricey. Luckily, there are a ton of spa-worthy products on the market that are perfect...
Is Your Body Aging Prematurely? Here's How To Reverse It
A functional medicine doctor explains how to heal an achy body.
How To Heal From Sexual Trauma (According To A Relationships & Abuse Expert)
"When you use your voice and choose to protect yourself, you will become the hero."
Feeling Foggy & Fatigued? Here's How To Find Out If It's Your Thyroid
Hypothyroidism is often misdiagnosed; here's how to make sure you get the information you need from your doctor.
Your Map To The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Sydney
Jessica Sepel's favorite healthy and vibrant hot spots in Sydney.
13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday
Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.
Do 3 Minutes of This Kundalini Yoga Exercise Every Day For Better Sex
How Sat Kriya grounds you and helps you embrace your feminine power for great sex!
Here's What You Should Eat Thanksgiving Morning
We've found the perfect breakfasts for Thanksgiving Day. They're light enough for the big meal ahead but full of the fuel you need to hit the kitchen!
This Inversion Practice Helped Me Get Rid Of Migraines
Defying gravity works wonders.
12 Stories That Remind Us Of The True Power Of Gratitude
Gratitude has the power to increase our well-being, prevent disease, and even help us heal from trauma. Here, Executive Editor Olessa Pindak, shares...
The Secret Ingredient For Healthier Dips
When pureed, pulses take on a creamy texture that makes the perfect base for a dip. Plus, pulses can take on any kind of flavor, making them perfect...
It's Sagittarius Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships
Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...
How Toxic Relationships Affect Your Health, According To Science
Let's talk about the true definition of a toxic relationship.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 22)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest yoga trend you're going to want to try immediately, an avocado warning, and the...
The Little-Known Side Effect Of Heating Vegetable Oils: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains
Did you know that some oils become toxic when heated?
Everything You Need To Know About The MVP Of Anti-Aging
Here's a laundry list of things vitamin A can do for you. Think of this as the start of your beauty alphabet!
Gratitude Can Prevent Disease & Heal Your Mind. Here's How
The science behind your gratitude practice
Dealing With Back Pain? Try These Simple Stretches
Game changer.
These Yoga Poses Will Instantly Boost Your Mood
Prepare to feel a whole lot better.