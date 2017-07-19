The Latest
Exactly What To Eat (And What To Avoid) To Eliminate Stress And Support Your Adrenals
A functional medicine doctor tells all.
Not Enjoying Dating? It's Not Them, It's You
Is the problem dating, or is it us?
How To Overcome Your Fear + Start Feeling Powerful, Alive & Worthy
"Fear is not some absolute truth that you have to build your life around; it is merely the lens through which you have chosen to see your reality."
How To Take Control Of Your Digestion For Life
Plus, the biggest threats to your gut health explained.
Why Developing A Self-Care Routine Is The Most Selfless Thing You Can Do
Self-care isn't selfish. Really.
The Beliefs That Are F***ing Up Your Intuition (And How To Fix Each)
Time to step up and surrender to our unlimited selves.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 19, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including forest baths, the size of your wineglass, and a reason to tone down your fitness regime.
This Woman Completed Her 60th Ironman While Pregnant — And Learned Some Valuable Lessons Along The Way
"The highs are so high, and the lows can be really challenging and bleak. But the universe guides the way."
4 Things An Aromatherapist NEVER Has In Her Home
The closer to nature, the better.
10 WOC-Owned Beauty Brands Everyone Will Love
WOC are changing the green beauty industry. Here's how.
10 Genius Tricks For Saving Hundreds Of Dollars On Groceries
Your wallet will thank you.
The Top Ways You Can Stop Climate Change, Ranked
Can you guess what #1 is?
Let's Settle This: Is Dairy Good For You? Functional Doctors Weigh In
Is your morning yogurt a health friend or foe?
The One Thing You Should Be Looking For When You Buy Meat
What is regenerative meat? Here's a deep dive into what it is—and why it's important.
Don't Start A New Relationship Until You've Done These 4 Things
"We’d go on long hikes, spend afternoons wrapped in my bedsheets, and travel to hidden hot springs and tropical beaches enmeshed in the physical...
These Are The Best Herbs For Anxiety (According To Science)
What does the science say about herbs for anxiety?
New Research Shows Artificial Sweeteners Are Making You Gain Weight
Back away from the diet soda.
How I Learned I Had A Spiritual Gift
This is not your typical "healer" story
How Mindfulness Saved Me From An Incurable Illness
The mind is more powerful than we think.