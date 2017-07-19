The Latest

How To Overcome Your Fear + Start Feeling Powerful, Alive & Worthy

"Fear is not some absolute truth that you have to build your life around; it is merely the lens through which you have chosen to see your reality."

#abundance #personal growth #Purpose #fear
Kelly McNelis
July 19 2017
Integrative Health

The Beliefs That Are F***ing Up Your Intuition (And How To Fix Each)

Time to step up and surrender to our unlimited selves.

#spirituality #intuition
Ricci-Jane Adams
July 19 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 19, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know, including forest baths, the size of your wineglass, and a reason to tone down your fitness regime.

#alcohol #nature #environmentalism #news roundup #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 19 2017

This Woman Completed Her 60th Ironman While Pregnant — And Learned Some Valuable Lessons Along The Way

"The highs are so high, and the lows can be really challenging and bleak. But the universe guides the way."

#fitness #fertility #pregnancy
Leigh Weingus
July 19 2017
10 WOC-Owned Beauty Brands Everyone Will Love

WOC are changing the green beauty industry. Here's how.

#green beauty #beauty #wellness
Desiree Verdejo
July 19 2017
Food Trends
Climate Change
The One Thing You Should Be Looking For When You Buy Meat

What is regenerative meat? Here's a deep dive into what it is—and why it's important.

#Paleo #protein #organic
mindbodygreen
July 18 2017
Love

Don't Start A New Relationship Until You've Done These 4 Things

"We’d go on long hikes, spend afternoons wrapped in my bedsheets, and travel to hidden hot springs and tropical beaches enmeshed in the physical...

#personal growth #dating #self-care #self-acceptance
Kathryn Mitchem
July 18 2017

These Are The Best Herbs For Anxiety (According To Science)

What does the science say about herbs for anxiety?

#Herbs #anxiety #health
Monali Y. Desai, MD
July 18 2017
Spirituality

How I Learned I Had A Spiritual Gift

This is not your typical "healer" story

#manifesting
Lauren Unger
July 18 2017
Personal Growth

How Mindfulness Saved Me From An Incurable Illness

The mind is more powerful than we think.

#mindfulness #yoga
Martel Catalano
July 18 2017