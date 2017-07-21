The Latest
6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 21, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including the real reason dogs are so friendly, guilty pleasures, and scary news statistics on plastic.
The No. 1 Way To Develop A Personal Practice That Actually Works
There's an art to it.
This Ingredient Is The Secret To The World's Best Healthy Ice Pop
Vegan, sugar-free, and oh-so-delicious.
Vitamin Sea: 9 Next-Level Ways To Use The Healing Magic Of The Ocean
Does the ocean contain health secrets that we can't get on land?
5 Ways To Recover From Deep Fatigue
Always tired? Could be a sign.
If You Want To Live Longer, Just THINK About Exercising More
New research finds that thinking you're exercising as much as your peers could help you live longer.
9 Signs You're Ready To Leave Your Abusive Relationship
Think of these as small first steps.
Are You A True Spiritual Seeker?
Becoming a seeker will bring you a level of peace and contentment you didn't realize existed.
Why A Cruise Can Be Your Healthiest Vacation Yet (Yes, Really)
Feel good, have fun.
The Best Sleeping Tips, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Follow the stars to your best night's sleep.
The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing
How many are on your shelf?
How To Test For Candida + Exactly What To Do If You Have It
Yeast overgrowth can make you pretty miserable.
Supplements, Movements + Rituals For A Healthy Mind-Body Connection
The best health tips for your mind body connection.
How Intermittent Fasting Eliminated My Insomnia + Helped Me Lose Weight Effortlessly
I'm officially done with late-night eating.
On Your Period? Here's A Self-Care Guide For That Special Week
If you're a good friend, you'll share this.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (July 20, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know, including a very real cotton phobia, the gravity of our trash problem, and an unconventional treatment for...
The Prebiotic Fiber That Can Help You Lose Weight & Detoxify
Seven reasons to eat more of this superfood.
You'll Want To Put This Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Salad Dressing On Everything
It takes 2 minutes (seriously).
Yoga Has Changed A LOT In The Last 5,000 Years. Here's How To Make It Work For You
Don't forget to ask questions.
Califia Farms Founder Greg Steltenpohl On Kick-Starting Two Major Wellness Trends & The Health Crisis That Almost Killed Him
He won't stop until everyone has access to healthy food.