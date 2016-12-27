The Latest

Functional Food
Motivation

7 Things We Learned From GOOP's Gwyneth Paltrow About Beauty

Have your french fries and eat them too. Sometimes.

#green beauty #beauty
Lindsay Kellner
December 27 2016
Spirituality

I'm An Empath + I Feel EVERYTHING. Here's What It's Really Like

"As early as elementary school I remember having trouble walking to school because I felt so sensitive to what everyone around me was thinking. Their...

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Sydney Campos
December 26 2016
Mental Health

7 Self-Soothing Strategies To Neutralize Panic Attacks: A Psychiatrist Explains

How a practicing psychiatrist shuts down HER panic attacks.

#anxiety
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
December 26 2016

Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do

Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.

#holidays #digestion #health
Jessica Hayman, ND
December 25 2016
Spirituality

'It’s All About Perception' + 7 Other Lessons From My Month In An Ashram

Don’t hide from the darkest part of yourself. Choose to face it so that you can let it go.

#spirituality
Maria Stenvinkel
December 25 2016
Friendships

The 4 Worst Things To Say To Someone Who's Lonely

"Loneliness is walking down a crowded street or having thousands of Facebook [friends] and Twitter followers, [and still feeling] there is no one to...

#friendship #depression
Shannon Kaiser
December 24 2016
Travel

The Self-Care Essential Most People Forget About

Add travel to your self-care regime.

#empowerment
Jillian Cole, N.D.
December 24 2016

3 Fragrant Ways To Transform Your Mood + Boost Your Sex Appeal

How you smell seals the deal, and scent and sexual attraction are more closely linked than you might think.

#aromatherapy #beauty #sex
Victorine Deych
December 24 2016
Food Trends
Recipes
Sex

Why Sacred Masturbation Is The Key To Getting What You Want In The Bedroom

When you pleasure yourself on the regular, you’ll be glowing with orgasmic energy, you’ll be more attractive, and you’ll reap all the benefits of...

#marriage #orgasm #tantra
Psalm Isadora
December 23 2016
Functional Food

Teas Are A Superfood, Too. Try These 14 Mood-Boosting Flavors

Feeling anxious? There's a tea for that.

#healing #tea #superfoods
Amber Bodily
December 23 2016

Thaw Your Winter Chill With This Healthy, Warming Irish Stew

Just what you want on those cold, blustery nights.

#recipes #plant-based
Steve Flynn
December 23 2016