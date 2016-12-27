The Latest
The Best Healthy Eating Advice We Heard All Year
The best functional food advice of 2016.
A Grounding Lentil Soup To Energize You For The New Year
Tasty, nutritious, and cozy.
7 Things We Learned From GOOP's Gwyneth Paltrow About Beauty
Have your french fries and eat them too. Sometimes.
4 Hormone-Balancing Smoothie Recipes Perfect For Winter
This pumpkin-smoothie is remarkable.
I'm An Empath + I Feel EVERYTHING. Here's What It's Really Like
"As early as elementary school I remember having trouble walking to school because I felt so sensitive to what everyone around me was thinking. Their...
7 Self-Soothing Strategies To Neutralize Panic Attacks: A Psychiatrist Explains
How a practicing psychiatrist shuts down HER panic attacks.
7 Ancient Practices To Keep You Healthy During Flu Season
Nostril oil? Check!
Holiday Meals Got You Bloated? Here's What To Do
Tips and tricks to avoid an upset stomach over the holidays.
'It’s All About Perception' + 7 Other Lessons From My Month In An Ashram
Don’t hide from the darkest part of yourself. Choose to face it so that you can let it go.
The 4 Worst Things To Say To Someone Who's Lonely
"Loneliness is walking down a crowded street or having thousands of Facebook [friends] and Twitter followers, [and still feeling] there is no one to...
The Self-Care Essential Most People Forget About
Add travel to your self-care regime.
3 Fragrant Ways To Transform Your Mood + Boost Your Sex Appeal
How you smell seals the deal, and scent and sexual attraction are more closely linked than you might think.
Gentle Ways To Cleanse After A Major Holiday Indulgence
Essential oil belly rubs count.
Too Cold To Leave The House? 9 Party Appetizers That Use What You Already Have In The Pantry
Party food made easy
Why Sacred Masturbation Is The Key To Getting What You Want In The Bedroom
When you pleasure yourself on the regular, you’ll be glowing with orgasmic energy, you’ll be more attractive, and you’ll reap all the benefits of...
Teas Are A Superfood, Too. Try These 14 Mood-Boosting Flavors
Feeling anxious? There's a tea for that.
Thaw Your Winter Chill With This Healthy, Warming Irish Stew
Just what you want on those cold, blustery nights.
3 Sneaky Hormonal Imbalances That Are Wrecking Your Health: A Doctor Explains
Here's how you can tell if your hormones are in balance (or not).
How To Reclaim Your Power From Draining People & Situations
Free yourself from suffering with these 7 steps.