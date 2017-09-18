The Latest
7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 18, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including a bug-eating festival for curious kids, the latest vegan restaurant by master chef Matthew...
Science Says Sitting Can Kill You, Even If You Exercise Daily. Here's What To Do
All hope is not lost.
The New York Fashion Week Trend We Can Get Behind
Here's hoping this becomes the norm, not the exception.
Is Kombucha Actually Healthy? Functional Doctors Weigh In
The wellness world is obsessed—but is it doing more harm than good?
Are Millennials Too Obsessed With Self-Help?
Here's what psychologists have to say.
The Worst Thing You Can Say To Someone Dealing With Depression
"The worst thing about being depressed wasn't feeling depressed. It was how other people responded."
Spiritual Dating: 5 Tips For Building A Conscious Relationship
Conscious dating challenges us to put down the mask, work on ourselves, and understand the direct correlation between the love we have for ourselves...
The Room-By-Room Decluttering Guide You've Been Waiting For
Less clutter = less stress. Plain and simple.
Hormones Out Of Whack? This Yoga Sequence Is All You Need
Ready, set, breathe.
This Vegan Chocolate Mousse Has A Surprising Secret Ingredient (It's Not Avocado!)
It'll soothe your gut and make your skin glow.
A Neurologist On How To Help Someone In Pain
When someone you love is hurt, here's what to do.
What It Really Means To Love (And Be Loved) Unconditionally
Many growth-oriented individuals use what we call "love" as a form of power to try to get people to conform to meet our needs. But if we were...
The Real Reason Why Your Body's Hurting Post-Workout
Don't get discouraged.
The Pope Has Some Harsh Words For Climate-Change Deniers
Don't think that humans are contributing to climate change? Pope Francis thinks you need to looks over the facts.
A Nutritionist-Designed Dinner To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut
Plus, it tastes delicious.
Do Vegetarians & Vegans Really Live Longer?
Here's what the science says.
New Research Indicates September Babies May Be More Successful
If it's your birthday month, rejoice!
Anthony Bourdain's New Documentary Promises To Reinvent Food Waste
Finally!
Why Understanding Infidelity Is The Key To Relationships That Last
Love is messy; infidelity more so. But it is also a window, like none other, into the crevices of the human heart.
3 Things You Need To Know About Your Hormones
Ever thought about bioidentical hormones?