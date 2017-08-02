The Latest

3 Simple Communication Shifts That Deepen Intimacy & Connection

When we project our interpretation of reality onto others, there is an increased possibility for confusion in a relationship. But we can avoid this....

#relationships #personal growth #communication
Amelia Broughton
August 2 2017
Mental Health
Climate Change

We Just Reached A Major Climate Milestone (And It Isn't Pretty)

Today marks Earth Overshoot Day, and if the name didn't give it away, it's not an occasion to whip out the streamers and celebrate.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 2 2017
Functional Food

The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones

You probably already have them in your fridge.

#skin care #hormones
Rebecca Stump
August 2 2017

The Nonnegotiable Quality Every Woman Should Demand In Her Partner

Yes, the man of your dreams does exist. Here's how to recognize him.

#relationships #marriage #dating
Daniel Dowling
August 1 2017
Women's Health
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

Every Question You Ever Had About Sugar—Answered

Sweet talk our experts with your deepest, darkest questions about sugar.

#happiness #wellness #health #dairy #healthy foods
mindbodygreen
August 1 2017
Spirituality

Your August 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

With two galvanizing eclipses, two retrogrades, and a Jupiter-Pluto square, this year's Leo season is sure to be dramatic.

#abundance #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
August 1 2017

These 5 Spiritual Lessons Guided My Business To Success

Accolades of proof abound from this entrepreneur's spiritually guided business venture.

#business #productivity #work #sustainability
Tyler Gage
August 1 2017
Integrative Health

The 5 Best Supplements For Thyroid Health

Thyroid problems? Get to know these 5 nutrients.

#supplements #thyroid
Izabella Wentz, PharmD
August 1 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 1, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know including how many more people are riding bikes in New York, how gender equality affects you later in life, and...

#alcohol #news #news roundup #cycling
Leigh Weingus
August 1 2017

5 Signs You Complain Too Much (And How To Stop)

Have you become a chronic complainer without even realizing it? Here's how to tell.

#anxiety #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A.
August 1 2017
Personal Growth

Want To Be Happier? Be More Selfish. (Seriously.)

If you feel like you're failing at everything, you probably need to be a little more selfish (seriously).

#empowerment #joy #body positivity
Ali Katz
August 1 2017
Outdoors
Integrative Health
Climate Change

It's About Time You Learned What Your Meat Labels Mean

An animal welfare expert breaks it down for us.

#environmentalism #meat
Emma Loewe
August 1 2017
Wellness Trends

REBBL CEO Sheryl O'Loughlin On Overcoming An Eating Disorder, Hiring Smart & Why Balance Is BS

Find out how this rock-star entrepreneur grew not one, not two, but three wellness empires.

#Herbs #business #mbgpodcast #Purpose #food
Jason Wachob
August 1 2017