Top Wellness Entrepreneurs On How They're Responding To The Environmental Crisis

Our health depends on the health of the environment, after all.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 30 2017
Day 2: Everything You Need To Start A Meditation Practice

Here's how to set yourself up for success.

#empowerment #stress
Light Watkins
August 29 2017

The Mindset Shift That Can Unearth Joy In Any Situation

"The universe is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper."

#happiness #gratitude #personal growth
Allison Task
August 29 2017
Off-the-Grid

An Inside Peek Into The Future Of Wellness Travel (And How It's Helping The Planet)

Heads up: Your next yoga retreat will probably be off the grid.

#environmentalism
Colleen Wachob
August 29 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 29, 2017)

The top wellness news for today, including new health benefits of coffee, the impact of reducing inflammation, and just how bad your food addiction...

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
August 29 2017
When It Comes To Tattoos, Is Handpoking Safe?

Read this before you get a handpoke tattoo.

#wellness #health #detox
Lindsay Kellner
August 29 2017

What Registered Dietitians Eat For Dessert

Genius ways to stop your sweet tooth in its tracks.

#dessert #foods #vegan #healthy foods #sugar
Liz Moody
August 29 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Ripple Foods

My Journey To Finding The Perfect Nut-Free, Plant-Based Milk

This clean, nut-free, and dairy-free milk option is about to rock your world.

#allergies #smoothie #wellness #plant-based #health
Leah Goldglantz
August 28 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Natrol

The Nighttime Routine Of A Mom Who Gets 8 Hours Of Sleep Per Night

Here's how this health coach and mom to a young toddler keeps sane and gets 8 hours of sleep—no matter what.

#sleep #stress #supplements #relaxation #wellness
Melissa Wood
August 28 2017