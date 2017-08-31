The Latest

3 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your Workout

Whether you sweat it out on the yoga mat or literally climb mountains, working toward your peak performance will empower you to reach new heights in...

mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
Yes, Wellness Leaders Have Awkward First Dates Too. Here Are Some Of Them

Spoiler alert: Some of them ended up marrying those bad dates.

Leigh Weingus
August 31 2017
3 Signs Drinking Might Be Holding You Back (Even If You're Not An Alcoholic)

If you're afraid to quit drinking, you need to give it up—at least until you learn to be fine without it.

Daniel Dowling
August 31 2017
On-The-Go Snacks Registered Dietitians Swear By

Keep a stockpile of 'em in your bag, and never be hangry again.

Liz Moody
August 31 2017
The One Thing Miranda Kerr Swears By For Clear Skin

Plus, her favorite foods, workouts, and other wellness rituals.

Lindsay Kellner
August 31 2017
My Family Is Living Through Hurricane Harvey: Here's How You Can Actually Help

Hurricane Harvey has done record damage—and it isn't over yet. But we aren't powerless to help. These vetted charities are actively assisting those in...

Allison Daniels
August 30 2017

Self-Help Pioneer Louise Hay Passes Away At 90

"In the infinity of life where I am, all is perfect, whole, and complete." –Louise L. Hay

Lindsay Kellner
August 30 2017
Exactly How To Know If Your Blood Sugar Is Out Of Whack

How do you know if your blood sugar is stable? Our resident expert answers that + more of your burning sugar questions.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 30 2017
Meal-Prep These Deskside Tacos Tonight, Make Your Co-Workers Jealous Tomorrow

You heard it here first: These deskside tacos will be your new favorite lunch.

mindbodygreen
August 30 2017
Is It Menopause, Or Could It Just Be Adrenal Fatigue?

These two very different hormonal imbalances can have some the same symptoms!

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
August 30 2017
Healthy Weight

This Is The Future Of Addiction Recovery (According To Science)

Addiction fundamentally changes the brain, making treatment incredibly difficult and relapse more likely. But there's hope for the 21.5 million...

Beau Mann
August 30 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 30, 2017)

The top wellness news you need to know today, including how carbs contribute to weight gain, what board games do for our mental health, and what...

Leigh Weingus
August 30 2017