The Latest
Divorcing A Narcissist Can Be A Nightmare: Here's How To Plan For It
Your plan of action for the courtroom.
Apparently, This Is The Right Way To Layer Vitamin C & Niacinamide Serums
Is it time to pick and choose your treatments, or can you (gasp!) use them both?
Don't Throw Out Your Chopsticks! Use Them For This Houseplant Hack Instead
They're the perfect shape for tending to soil.
It's Probably Time To Clarify Your Scalp: 10 Shampoos To Remove All The Gunk
Prepare for a really good hair day.
Do You Build Tolerance To CBD Over Time? Here's What Specialists Say
Two MDs and cannabinoid experts unpack the research.
5 Ways To Handle Grogginess — That Aren’t Reaching For Another Coffee
Before you grab that third cup of joe...
The Secret To A Better Night's Sleep Could Lie In The Gut, Study Says
Altering the gut may improve your snooze.
There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk — And It Involves Sugar
Sorry, sweet tooths.
Sweet News: A Compound In Blueberries May Help With Gut Inflammation
It could be a promising start for new IBD treatments.
Too Much Sleep Might Be Bad For Brain Health: Here's The Cutoff
Those restorative nights of excess sleep might not be a great call, it turns out.
Yes, Your Nails Do Need A "Breather" From Polish — Look For These 6 Signs
If your bare nails have never seen the light of day, it's worth wondering: Should you let your nails breathe?
How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Dating Life, From A Family Psychologist
How to keep the needs of your kids and yourself in mind.
A Tip For Covering Zits, From A Beauty Editor Who Had Acne For 15 Years
Clear skin in a few simple steps.
Your Metabolism & Immunity Are Inextricably Linked: Here's Why It Matters
Apparently how you feed your immune system matters.
This Is How Long Women Want Sex To Last, According To Research
The answer is not so simple!
We've Been Wondering When You're Actually Supposed To Detangle Your Hair
Let's detangle detangling; shall we?
Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night? Doctors On How To Break The Pattern
If you have a hard time getting a good night's sleep, you wouldn't be alone.
You're Already Meditating: How To Access A Less-Stressed State
Stress is complicated, but there are everyday habits you can practice to help maintain your sense of internal balance.
Farewell, Crunches: This Move Is All You Need To Fire Up Your Core & Side Body
Fire up your side body.
A Powerful Breathwork Exercise For Self-Love That Takes Less Than 10 Minutes
Who couldn't use some more self-love, right?