Apparently, This Is The Right Way To Layer Vitamin C & Niacinamide Serums

Is it time to pick and choose your treatments, or can you (gasp!) use them both?

Jamie Schneider
September 25
Don't Throw Out Your Chopsticks! Use Them For This Houseplant Hack Instead

They're the perfect shape for tending to soil.

Emma Loewe
September 25
Do You Build Tolerance To CBD Over Time? Here's What Specialists Say

Two MDs and cannabinoid experts unpack the research.

Emma Loewe
September 25
Too Much Sleep Might Be Bad For Brain Health: Here's The Cutoff

Those restorative nights of excess sleep might not be a great call, it turns out.

Eliza Sullivan
September 24
Yes, Your Nails Do Need A "Breather" From Polish — Look For These 6 Signs

If your bare nails have never seen the light of day, it's worth wondering: Should you let your nails breathe?

Jamie Schneider
September 24
How To Talk To Your Kids About Your Dating Life, From A Family Psychologist

How to keep the needs of your kids and yourself in mind.

Abby Moore
September 24
Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night? Doctors On How To Break The Pattern

If you have a hard time getting a good night's sleep, you wouldn't be alone.

Sarah Regan
September 24
PAID CONTENT FOR Deepak Chopra

You're Already Meditating: How To Access A Less-Stressed State

Stress is complicated, but there are everyday habits you can practice to help maintain your sense of internal balance.

Meg Phillips
September 24
