I’m A Holistic Health Coach Who Smoked, Drank & Did Drugs: Here’s What Finally Made Me Change My Life

The night I did cocaine in a stairwell, I was a few months into my certification as a holistic health coach. I was going to help women become their...

Caitlin Padgett
September 29 2017
The Feng Shui Rebalance You'll Want To Do At Home ASAP

If you walk in your front door and immediately feel stuck and unhappy, a quick rebalance may be just the fix.

Marianne Gordon
September 28 2017
10 Daily Rituals For Better Hormone Balance

Do you have a spiritual practice that speaks to you?

Mariza Snyder, D.C.
September 28 2017
The Reason Most Couples Stop Enjoying Sex (And How To Heighten Your Capacity For Pleasure)

"Orgasms are wonderful, but in truth, our fixation on them keeps our sex lives from becoming extraordinary."

Bez Stone
September 28 2017
7 Signs You're A Highly Sensitive Person (And How To Keep It From Holding You Back)

Do you take being hangry do a whole new level? You might be able to attribute it to this.

Luis Congdon
September 28 2017
7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 28, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including how to support the environment by eating beans, the physical manifestation of anxiety, and a...

Lindsay Kellner
September 28 2017
How Patagonia Is About To Change The Way We Shop

Time to bookmark their new online service.

Emma Loewe
September 28 2017