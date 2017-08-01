The Latest
Every Question You Ever Had About Sugar—Answered
Sweet talk our experts with your deepest, darkest questions about sugar.
Your August 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
With two galvanizing eclipses, two retrogrades, and a Jupiter-Pluto square, this year's Leo season is sure to be dramatic.
The 5 Best Supplements For Thyroid Health
Thyroid problems? Get to know these 5 nutrients.
Is A Plant-Based Diet Enough To Keep You Healthy?
A plant-based diet doesn't guarantee health.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 1, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know including how many more people are riding bikes in New York, how gender equality affects you later in life, and...
5 Signs You Complain Too Much (And How To Stop)
Have you become a chronic complainer without even realizing it? Here's how to tell.
8 Foods An Inflammation Expert Won't Touch
Plus, exactly what to eat instead.
The ADD-Eating Disorder Connection You Need To Know About
What do ADD and eating disorders have in common?
Could Casual Sex Take Your Personal Growth To The Next Level?
Can we have deep and meaningful connection without being monogamous? I say yes. And I believe the formula is this: uncompromised desire with real...
Here's Why You Feel Healthier, Happier & More Energetic In The Summer
7. Your genes change with the seasons.
Meet The Grab-And-Go Green Smoothie Muffin That Will Revolutionize Your Mornings
Plus, it's vegan, gluten-free, and oh-so-delicious.
6 Science-Backed Reasons Outdoor Exercise Is So Much Better For You
Take a walk outside and soak in the benefits.
Mindfulness For People Who Think They Can't Meditate
These quick practices will Zen you out in no time.
7 Habits Of Parents Who Have Kids With Good Manners
It's probably easier than you think.
Why Pilates Was The One Thing That Finally Healed My Lifelong Injury
If only I'd discovered this earlier.
Why Giving Up Hope For My Addict Son Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made
"I am the father of an addict. It’s a painful thing to say out loud. But it needs to be said."
4 Reasons Cardio Is Sabotaging Your Weight-Loss Goals
Can cardio make you gain weight?
These 5 Ancient Ayurvedic Rituals Will Flush Your Belly Bloat
It works.
7 Pep Talks That Inspired Top Athletes To Face Their Fears & Win
"Give it some gumption."