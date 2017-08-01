The Latest

Every Question You Ever Had About Sugar—Answered

Sweet talk our experts with your deepest, darkest questions about sugar.

August 1 2017
Your August 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

With two galvanizing eclipses, two retrogrades, and a Jupiter-Pluto square, this year's Leo season is sure to be dramatic.

The AstroTwins
August 1 2017
The 5 Best Supplements For Thyroid Health

Thyroid problems? Get to know these 5 nutrients.

Izabella Wentz, PharmD
August 1 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (August 1, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know including how many more people are riding bikes in New York, how gender equality affects you later in life, and...

Leigh Weingus
August 1 2017

5 Signs You Complain Too Much (And How To Stop)

Have you become a chronic complainer without even realizing it? Here's how to tell.

Lisa Cypers Kamen, M.A.
August 1 2017
Could Casual Sex Take Your Personal Growth To The Next Level?

Can we have deep and meaningful connection without being monogamous? I say yes. And I believe the formula is this: uncompromised desire with real...

Tiana Griego
July 31 2017
Why Giving Up Hope For My Addict Son Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made

"I am the father of an addict. It’s a painful thing to say out loud. But it needs to be said."

An anonymous father
July 29 2017
