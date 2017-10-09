The Latest

Women's Health

The Hidden Benefit Of Drinking More Water That Every Woman Needs To Know About

You're going to want to fill up your glass after reading this.

#feminism
Leigh Weingus
October 9 2017
Women's Health

Do You Have Inverted Nipples? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Just like belly buttons, there are innies and outies.

#body positivity #breastfeeding
Lindsay Kellner
October 9 2017
Food Trends

I Found A Hormone-Balancing Tea + I Can't Stop Drinking It

A necessity for every bad-ass modern woman.

#tea #hormones #inflammation
Liz Moody
October 9 2017
Integrative Health

How To Hack Your Circadian Rhythm For Great Energy Every Single Day

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for their research on the biological clock. Here's what that means for your health.

#sleep
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 9 2017
Motivation

Is Alcohol Sabotaging Your Metabolism & Fitness Goals?

Can you drink alcohol without it encroaching on your fitness goals?

#alcohol
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
October 6 2017
Spirituality

7 Ways To Channel Your Inner Badass Under Tonight's Super-Charged Hunter's Moon

The year's only Aries full moon is an opportunity to acknowledge your inner badass.

#manifestation #personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
October 5 2017
The No. 1 Mistake Healthy People Are Still Making

You eat a plant-based diet, move your body regularly, and have a kick-ass self-care routine. But do you know what's in your supplements?

#supplements #probiotics
mindbodygreen
October 5 2017
Personal Growth

'Playing The Victim' Manifests In These 11 Different Ways

"Victimhood robs us of our true power, which is in our ability to feel everything and use it as fuel."

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Kelly McNelis
October 5 2017
Off-the-Grid

Peep At This Couple's Epic Road Trip Across All 59 US National Parks

These photos will make you want to go on a hike immediately.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
October 5 2017
Personal Growth

These 9 Audiobooks Are Basically Portable Therapy

Including Oprah's latest audiobook, a 101 guide to Buddhist philosophy, and the manual that should come with every social media account.

#books #Purpose #Journey #self-care #self-acceptance
Emma Mildon
October 4 2017