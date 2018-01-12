The Latest

Integrative Health
Books for Better Living

These 5 Books Will Help You Realign With Your New Year Intentions

Get ready to cozy up with these good reads.

#empowerment
mindbodygreen
January 12 2018
MaraNatha
Here's What The Science Says About Vaginal Seeding

Ever wondered how your microbiome first develops?

#pregnancy #microbiome #probiotics
Felice Gersh, M.D.
January 11 2018
Actionable Ways To Find—And Speak—Your Truth

"No 1: Remember that admitting your truth to yourself can be the hardest part."

#journaling #Purpose #Journey
Tanya Carroll Richardson
January 11 2018
6 Real People Share How They Navigate Period Sex

Sure, it's messy—but does it have to stop you?

#empowerment #fertility #feminism #dating
Leigh Weingus
January 11 2018
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 10, 2018)

Including the latest threat to adorable turtles.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Emma Loewe
January 10 2018
Bonafide Provisions

5 Gut-Healing Soups To Start The Year Off Right

Is your gut in need of some healing? These soups are it!

#gut health #soup #digestion
Liz Moody
January 9 2018
How To Tell If You Have A Fast Or Slow Metabolism

How to tell if your metabolism is fast or slow, including stubborn weight gain and hormonal issues.

#Blood Sugar #hormones #digestion #metabolism
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 9 2018
Making Over Your Diet This Month? This Blood-Sugar Balancing Treat Will Keep You Sane

Keep it in the freezer for whenever your sweet tooth strikes.

#Whole30 #dessert
Cameron Rogers
January 9 2018
siggi's dairy

These 3 Crazy-Simple Breakfasts Will Help Kick-Start A Healthier New Year

With these breakfasts, you'll be a morning person in no time!

#Nourishing New Year
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 8 2018
8 Things You Need To Know Today (January 8, 2018)

Are we looking at a chocolate-free future??

#news #news roundup #cancer
Liz Moody
January 8 2018