The Latest
Experts Say This Workout Trend Might Surpass Yoga In Popularity This Year
The only downside? You'll have to wear shoes.
These Are The Best Essential Oils For Hormone Balance & PMS
Clary sage is your new best friend.
Your Definitive Guide To Intermittent Fasting
Here's how to get started today.
These 5 Books Will Help You Realign With Your New Year Intentions
Get ready to cozy up with these good reads.
10 Genius Things You Can Make With A Jar Of Almond Butter
Who knew almond butter had so many uses?
Here's What The Science Says About Vaginal Seeding
Ever wondered how your microbiome first develops?
Actionable Ways To Find—And Speak—Your Truth
"No 1: Remember that admitting your truth to yourself can be the hardest part."
Life Advice From A 100-Year-Old Woman Who Just Gets It
Things were simpler then.
6 Real People Share How They Navigate Period Sex
Sure, it's messy—but does it have to stop you?
This Tech-Free Checklist Will Nourish Your Soul (And Your Eyeballs)
No FOMO here.
Will A Probiotic Help You Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life?
Comparing your microbiome to an athlete's.
These Three Ingredients Are The Secret To Balanced Blood Sugar
Use these to keep your energy high throughout the day.
HIIT Was Named The Most Popular Workout 2 Years In A Row. Here's Why It's Not Going Anywhere
Plus, A HIIT workout to get you started.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 10, 2018)
Including the latest threat to adorable turtles.
How Running Helped Me Find My Place In The Feminist Movement
And changed the way I see myself.
5 Gut-Healing Soups To Start The Year Off Right
Is your gut in need of some healing? These soups are it!
How To Tell If You Have A Fast Or Slow Metabolism
How to tell if your metabolism is fast or slow, including stubborn weight gain and hormonal issues.
Making Over Your Diet This Month? This Blood-Sugar Balancing Treat Will Keep You Sane
Keep it in the freezer for whenever your sweet tooth strikes.
These 3 Crazy-Simple Breakfasts Will Help Kick-Start A Healthier New Year
With these breakfasts, you'll be a morning person in no time!
8 Things You Need To Know Today (January 8, 2018)
Are we looking at a chocolate-free future??