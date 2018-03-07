The Latest

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 7, 2018)

Including the mac n' cheese that fights climate change.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Emma Loewe
March 7 2018
Food Trends
Beauty
Mental Health
Integrative Health

The Gut-Healing Supplement That Should Be On Your Radar

Preliminary research shows it might promote gut health in a major way.

#gut health #inflammation #breastfeeding
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 6 2018
Functional Food

Dr. Mark Hyman On Food Hysteria, Climate Change & Why The Pegan Diet Is Ideal

Dr. Hyman gets real about the current state of food, climate change, and what the heck we should be eating.

#mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
March 6 2018
Integrative Health

5 Signs You're Aging More Quickly Than You Should + What To Do About Each

You might be aging more quickly than you should.

#longevity
Naomi Whittel
March 6 2018
Beauty
Personal Growth

5 Quick Ways To Finally Put An End To Impostor Syndrome

Because you don't deserve to feel like a fraud.

#empowerment
Jamie Graber
March 6 2018
Off-the-Grid
Sex

What Is Micro-Cheating? Inside The Dating Trend Everyone Is Talking About

It may be a problem, but it doesn't have to destroy your relationship.

#dating
Leigh Weingus
March 6 2018
Parenting
Spirituality

How To Stay Healthy During Pisces Season, According To Astrology

Try out these cosmic wellness tips until March 20.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 6 2018
Personal Growth

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 6, 2018)

Including the most expensive age of your life.

#news #news roundup #budget
Emma Loewe
March 6 2018
Recipes
Beauty
Parenting

Gabrielle Union Wants You To Know That Being A Stepmom DOES Make Her A 'Real Mom'

This one's for all the nontraditional families out there.

#motherhood
Leigh Weingus
March 5 2018
Recovery
Beauty
Spirituality

Your Weekly Forecast Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Three major transits are coming our way.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 5 2018