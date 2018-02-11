The Latest

Functional Food
Recovery

How To Recover After Your Workout Like An Olympian, According To A Sports Coach

Wellness is definitely considered a large part of the recovery process for Olympic athletes.

#running #longevity #crossfit
Krysten Peck
February 11 2018
Friendships

What You Should Never Say To Someone Who Is Going Through Heartbreak

Yep, there's definitely a right and wrong way to go about it.

#breakup #friendship
Erin Levine
February 11 2018
Integrative Health
Home

Feng Shui For Your Bedroom: What To Do & What Not To Do

Learn to maximize feng shui so your bedroom can reach its full potential.

#mbgsupplements #feng shui
Marianne Gordon
February 10 2018
Food Trends
Recovery
Women's Health

5 Things Women Should Stop Believing About Sex

False: Once you start, you have to keep going.

#hormones #orgasm
Kimberly Johnson
February 10 2018
Outdoors

This Is The High-Tech Jacket Keeping The USA Olympic Team Warm

Here's how Team USA plans to beat out the cold at the Winter Olympics this year.

#news
Krysten Peck
February 10 2018
Motivation

Meet The Women Already Shattering Records At The 2018 Olympics

Here are three women who have been breaking headlines even before the games have started.

#news
Krysten Peck
February 9 2018
Home
Beauty
Recipes

The Ancient Mexican Secret To Fighting Inflammation & Healing Your Gut

It also tastes like the best soda you've ever had.

#gut health #inflammation
Liz Moody
February 9 2018
Personal Growth
Travel
Spirituality

Astrology Apps & Digital Tarot Pulls: The Rise Of Spiritual Tech

Is spiritual technology an oxymoron?

#technology
Emma Loewe
February 9 2018
Integrative Health

The Depression-Acne Connection We Should All Be Talking About

Are depression and acne caused by the same thing?

#news #acne #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 9 2018
Spirituality

Decluttering My Life Was My Best Wellness Decision

Consider this your excuse to cut yourself some slack.

#Purpose #Journey
Dana Claudat
February 9 2018
Wellness Trends
Functional Food

6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 9, 2018)

There are new sugar regulations you should be aware of.

#news #news roundup #sugar
Leigh Weingus
February 9 2018