The Latest

Women's Health
Off-the-Grid

Meet The Surfer Who's Fighting Climate Change From Her Board

Emi Koch is a pro surfer, humanitarian, and environmental activist, all wrapped up in one.

#empowerment #news #environmentalism #confidence #climate change
Emma Loewe
March 22 2018
Parenting
Beauty
Love
Food Trends

Zac Efron Swears This Diet Totally Changed His Life

"It’s been great for my exercise and great for my routine."

#news #vegan #energy
Emma Loewe
March 22 2018
Parenting

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 22, 2018)

Zac Efron has a new diet + birth control for men???

#motherhood
Liz Moody
March 22 2018
Parenting

Sakara's Co-Founder On The Joy Of Pregnancy & The Secret She Wishes She Hadn't Kept

Plus, what she's most looking forward to about raising a daughter.

#pregnancy #motherhood
Leigh Weingus
March 21 2018
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Allbirds

How To Create A Minimalist Capsule Wardrobe

Better for the environment and your wallet.

#empowerment #joy #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
March 21 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR PepsiCo North America Nutrition
Motivation

Here's The One Daily Habit That Taught Me To Embrace My Body

My curves are not limitations to advanced poses.

#yoga #body positivity
Shanna Tyler
March 21 2018
Integrative Health

The Exact Supplement Routine That Kept Me Healthy ALL Winter Long

Yes, it's possible to get through a fill winter cold-free!

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 21 2018
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Exactly What To Eat To Eliminate Anxiety, According To The Ancient Wisdom Of Ayurveda

There are three main elements you need to bring back into balance.

#anxiety #Ayurveda
Sahara Rose
March 21 2018
Home
Nature

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 21, 2018)

Including the rhino death that's a tragedy for the conservation movement.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Emma Loewe
March 21 2018
Food Trends

Curious About Ketosis? Here's The Nitty-Gritty On The Keto Diet

What are the health benefits of the ketogenic diet, and how do you do it?

#gut health #fats #hormones #inflammation #ketogenic
Kristi Storoschuk
March 20 2018
Parenting

These Are The Best & Worst Foods For A Child's Brain

Is your child's favorite food on the list?

#brain #motherhood
Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.
March 20 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Eric Zielinski, D.C, author

Everything You Need To Know Before Buying Essential Oils

Essential oils are all the buzz—but how exactly are they made? We have the answers!

#essential oils
mindbodygreen
March 20 2018