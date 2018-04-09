The Latest

Functional Food

Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea

Drink up.

#tea
Lisa Hayim
April 9 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Sunday packs a new moon, AND Mercury is snapping out of retrograde.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 9 2018
Nature

5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 9, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including scientists restoring coral reefs, the sugar tax, and how many hours it takes to make a friend.

#friendship #organic food #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 9 2018
Recipes
Routines
Home
Personal Growth

A Life Coach's Step-By-Step Guide To Quitting The Thing You Hate & Creating The Life Of Your Dreams

Quitting is the best thing I've ever done—here's how to make it happen for you.

#empowerment
Erika Bruhn
April 8 2018
Functional Food

Here's Exactly What I Ate To Heal From Lyme Disease

Healthy food helped me repopulate my microbiome and reclaim my energy. If I can do it, so can you.

#inflammation #immunity
Darin Ingels, N.D., FAAEM
April 8 2018
Beauty

No-Extraction Facials Are Trending. Here, Holistic Estheticians Reveal Why

It's a little counterintuitive, but hear us out.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
April 7 2018
Personal Growth
Functional Food

What Is Echinacea Tea?

A dive into everyone's favorite immune booster.

#tea #immunity
Carlene Thomas, R.D.
April 7 2018
Meditation

Can Mindfulness Really Help You Heal From Addiction?

"By paying attention to the present moment, we get to choose how we want to live."

#breath #joy #confidence
Lena Franklin, LCSW
April 7 2018
Home

Why We All Need SO Much Less Than We Think We Do

It wasn't until I stepped away from my home that I finally realized how to clean it.

#minimalism
Ellen Vora, M.D.
April 6 2018
Beauty

K-Beauty: Everything You Wanted To Know About Korean Beauty, Explained

There's a reason everyone's obsessed with it.

#skin care
Alicia Yoon
April 6 2018
Functional Food
Personal Growth

How Choosing Authenticity Changed My Life

This public proclamation of my flaws proved to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Rather than being destroyed by shame, I found myself...

#empowerment
MeiMei Fox
April 6 2018
Personal Growth

Can Getting A Dog Actually Ease Symptoms Of Depression? A Psychotherapist Weighs In

Read this before you bring home your next furry friend.

#news #dogs
Leigh Weingus
April 6 2018