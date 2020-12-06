The Latest

Integrative Health
Is There An Optimal Time To Apply Hand Cream After Washing? What A Derm Says

It's no surprise that we are all washing our hands a bit more right now.

#COVID-19 #skin care #microbiome
Alexandra Engler
July 7
Beauty

Vegan Versus Cruelty-Free Beauty: Yes, There's A Difference

Keep in mind that "vegan" and " "cruelty-free" are not interchangeable.

#makeup #skin care #vegan
Jamie Schneider
July 7
Beauty

Biodegradable Sunscreen: 9 Safe, Eco-Friendly SPFs For All Skin Tones

In the summer we all pay just a little extra attention to SPF.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
July 6
Beauty Fans: Here's How You Can Participate In Plastic-Free July

Here's a new challenge to try this summer: Plastic-Free July.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 5
A Pair Of Herby Homemade Salad Dressings To Make All Summer Long

From the sisters behind Mandy's Salads in Montréal.

#salads
Eliza Sullivan
July 5