The Latest
Step Away From The AC & Cool Down With These Ancient Remedies Instead
A little acupressure goes a long way when you're feeling the heat.
How To Wash Smelly Sneakers — With & Without A Washing Machine
Sneakers are a classic standby.
Can You Use Hair Gel As Brow Gel? Experts Explain This Strange Hack
Soft, fluffy brows are in your future.
Your Next Summer BBQ Needs This Vegan BLT Salad (Yes, Really!)
A surefire crowd-pleaser.
Is There An Optimal Time To Apply Hand Cream After Washing? What A Derm Says
It's no surprise that we are all washing our hands a bit more right now.
Vegan Versus Cruelty-Free Beauty: Yes, There's A Difference
Keep in mind that "vegan" and " "cruelty-free" are not interchangeable.
This Supplement Helps Manage Bloat When Nothing Else Works, Say mbg Reviews*
"It’s so nice never being bloated anymore!"*
Is Corn A Grain, A Veggie, Or A Fruit? Nutritionists Settle The Debate
This food can't be pigeonholed.
5 Reasons Cottage Cheese Is Worth Eating Regularly + Tasty Ideas
It could have gut-supporting abilities.
Kids Who Have Dogs Are 74% More Likely To Have This Social Skill
Another point for dog people.
Teens Who Stay Up Late Are 3 Times More Likely To Have Asthma, Study Says
How late nights may affect the respiratory system.
The One Supplement Skin Care Experts Recommend For Your 40s
With age, wisdom.
Biodegradable Sunscreen: 9 Safe, Eco-Friendly SPFs For All Skin Tones
In the summer we all pay just a little extra attention to SPF.
The One Thing You Need To Know About Healthy Fats, According To An MD
It doesn't have to be complicated.
A Scalp, Face & Body Aloe Vera Mask To Soothe Skin Post-Holiday Sun
Let's tend to our skin today, shall we?
Beauty Fans: Here's How You Can Participate In Plastic-Free July
Here's a new challenge to try this summer: Plastic-Free July.
Mercury Retro Ends This Week — But Another Retrograde Starts
This week, there's no such thing as "oversensitive."
Heard Of Banana Flour? The Latest Substitute Has Gut Health Perks Galore
Is it like coconut flour?
A Pair Of Herby Homemade Salad Dressings To Make All Summer Long
From the sisters behind Mandy's Salads in Montréal.