The Latest

Functional Food
Integrative Health

Homocysteine: What Is It & What Levels Are Normal?

Even though it's important in certain amounts, when it's too high, it has been linked to autoimmune conditions, heart disease, and more.

#Heart #autoimmune #inflammation #depression #brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 15 2018
Love
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: A Busy Week Leads Into A Creativity-Packed Weekend

After an industrious and emotional week, we'll all get a restorative time-out as the moon spends the entire weekend in Pisces.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 15 2018
Integrative Health

6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 15, 2018)

Research finds that dairy consumption could lower risk of type 2 diabetes, unhealthy eating habits during pregnancy could affect the next generation,...

#news roundup
Caroline Muggia
October 15 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Purely Elizabeth

This Granola Goes With That: The Ultimate Guide To A Fast And Flawless Breakfast Pairing

Granola This, Granola That. Check Out This Guide For A Fast and Flawless Breakfast Pairing.

#partner #smoothies #breakfast
mindbodygreen
October 15 2018
Functional Food
Spirituality

Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon

It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.

#astrology
Kara Ladd
October 14 2018
Love
Food Trends
Food Trends
Integrative Health

The Process That Causes Allergic Reactions May Be Critical For Our Survival

New research finds that the same cells involved in allergic reactions are critical for our survival.

#news
Caroline Muggia
October 13 2018
Sex

Couples Who Do THIS Together Have A Better Sex Life, Study Shows

To all the couples who spend all their weekends on the couch: this one's for you.

#news #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
October 13 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

Why You Should Run Whenever You Travel—And How To Do It

For the past eight years since I finished college, I’ve been living my dream as a professional runner. I’m based in Minneapolis, and one of the best...

#running #partner
Gabriele Grunewald
October 12 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR REBBL

This Company Is Changing How We Choose What To Drink—And We’re Here For It

Candy-colored sports drinks, meal-replacement shakes, and shot-sized concoctions promising hours of energy are so old school by now. These days, we...

#partner #drinks
mindbodygreen
October 12 2018
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

Probiotics: The Complete Guide You've Been Waiting For

Your complete guide to probiotics, from a gut health doctor.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
Marvin Singh, M.D.
October 12 2018
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

The Anxiety-Reducing Supplement You're Probably Already Taking

The truth about omega-3 supplements—they could reduce anxiety.

#news
Caroline Muggia
October 12 2018