3 Overlooked Recovery Hacks From The 'Unicorn Of Fitness'

The NW Method makes mindful fitness accessible, with a twist.

#Acupuncture
Krysten Peck
July 16 2018
Weekly Horoscope: Do You Feel The Shift In The Air? This Sunday's Transit Will Change Everything

If this week shows us anything, it's that it's easier to be there for others when you've had enough time for yourself.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
July 16 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Bolthouse Farms
Functional Food

8 Things You Need To Know Today (July 16, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including potatoes in dog food, the eye-supporting benefits of oranges, and a new STD we should all be...

#news #fats #news roundup #ketogenic
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 16 2018
Why 'Live Like A Local' Is Actually Brilliant Advice — And How To Really Do It

It's all about pushing the boundaries and seeking out new experiences.

#Transformative Travel #environmentalism
Jill Matthews
July 15 2018
Integrative Health

Probiotics For Men: What Good Bacteria Can Do For Your Body

Taking a probiotic can actually make a world of difference.

#microbiome
Jeffrey Egler, M.D.
July 15 2018
Mental Health

IQs Are Falling All Over The World — Could This Be Why?

Protect your cognitive power with these six tips.

#environmentalism #brain
Amy Shah, M.D.
July 15 2018
Integrative Health

This Surprising Body Type Puts You At Risk For Alzheimer's

And it has everything to do with inflammation.

#news #brain
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
July 14 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Wild Friends

This Cookie Dough Smoothie Bowl Will Be Your New Summer Addiction

Peanut butter cookie dough for breakfast? Count us in!

#partner #smoothies
mindbodygreen
July 13 2018
Integrative Health

Two New Studies Deemed Supplements Ineffective — Here's Why This Doctor Disagrees

Should you take vitamins or are they just a waste of money? Finally an answer!

#Herbs #supplements
Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 13 2018
Off-the-Grid