To Make Your Extra Hour This Weekend REALLY Count, Do This

It can affect the entire rest of your year.

#journaling #Purpose
Allison Task
November 3 2018
This New Trend In Booze Might Eliminate Hangovers Forever

Booze is getting a whole lot healthier.

#drinks #sugar
Liz Moody
November 2 2018
Feeling Dry & Itchy, Sad, or Sick? Here's How To Help Your Body Adjust To The Cold

How to help your body adjust to the cold, including eating more green, fibrous veggies; using castor oil; and changing your perspective.

#inflammation #Acupuncture #depression
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 2 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Aquaphor

The Paradox This Integrative Medicine Doctor Always Sees In Her Patients

There are some skin issues that just seem difficult to fix. Dry, cracked, and irritated skin can come out of nowhere, and sometimes the products...

#partner
mindbodygreen
November 2 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

This Minimalist Townhome Simplifies Sustainable Living In Every Room

Read on to watch Alexandra Dawson walk us through her holistic D.C. townhome.

#holistic home tour #partner
Krista Soriano
November 2 2018
Not All Confessions Lead To Change. Here's How To Spot The Difference

Just admitting what you did is not enough.

#news #politics
Breeshia Wade
November 2 2018
5 Things You Need To Know Today (November 2, 2018)

The FDA just approved the first cannabis-based drug, the ocean is holding more heat than we thought, and the design that may revolutionize urban...

#news #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
November 2 2018
Shake Out Stiff Legs With This Dance Move You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

It's a great all-around workout that just feels like fun.

#mbgmindfulmovement
Emma Loewe
November 1 2018
This Is The Secret To Giving The Perfect Gift, According To Psychology

"Gift giving is basically an exercise in mind reading—and human beings aren't very good at mind reading."

#empowerment #gift guide 2018 #environmentalism #gift guide #holiday
Emma Loewe
November 1 2018
5 Things You Need To Know Today (November 1, 2018)

Wastewater from seafood preparation has beneficial nutrients & why you may want to wait a year to conceive again after having a baby.

#news #news roundup
Caroline Muggia
November 1 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

5 Mind-Blowing Avocado Swaps You’ll Actually Use

No surprise here that avocado is a fan favorite. Here are five healthy swaps that’ll make you love avocados for even more than just your guac...

#partner #vegan #superfoods
mindbodygreen
November 1 2018