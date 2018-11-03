The Latest
To Make Your Extra Hour This Weekend REALLY Count, Do This
It can affect the entire rest of your year.
This Popular New Kitchen Appliance Might Be The Secret To Making Vegetables Taste Delicious
Is it worth your money? We investigate.
Have Anxiety About The Future Of Our Planet? Here's How To Cope
It's all about turning anxiety into action.
Showerhead Bacteria Is A Thing, Study Reveals
here's what you need to know.
This New Trend In Booze Might Eliminate Hangovers Forever
Booze is getting a whole lot healthier.
Feeling Dry & Itchy, Sad, or Sick? Here's How To Help Your Body Adjust To The Cold
How to help your body adjust to the cold, including eating more green, fibrous veggies; using castor oil; and changing your perspective.
PepsiCo Gets Nutrient-Dense With Superfood Startup Acquisition
Even PepsiCo is on a health kick.
The Paradox This Integrative Medicine Doctor Always Sees In Her Patients
There are some skin issues that just seem difficult to fix. Dry, cracked, and irritated skin can come out of nowhere, and sometimes the products...
I'm A HIIT Athlete — Here's How Recovery Rituals In My World Are Changing
The key to recovering after an intense workout.
This Minimalist Townhome Simplifies Sustainable Living In Every Room
Read on to watch Alexandra Dawson walk us through her holistic D.C. townhome.
Not All Confessions Lead To Change. Here's How To Spot The Difference
Just admitting what you did is not enough.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (November 2, 2018)
The FDA just approved the first cannabis-based drug, the ocean is holding more heat than we thought, and the design that may revolutionize urban...
Shake Out Stiff Legs With This Dance Move You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere
It's a great all-around workout that just feels like fun.
Too Much Candy? This Apple Cider Vinegar Drink Will Stabilize Your Blood Sugar, Stat
Keep it on hand as a go-to for whenever you overindulge.
This Is The Secret To Giving The Perfect Gift, According To Psychology
"Gift giving is basically an exercise in mind reading—and human beings aren't very good at mind reading."
A Turmeric Tonic For Digestion & More Of Jasmine Hemsley's Top Ayurvedic Health Secrets
Try out her go-to turmeric tonic for digestion.
Our Food Isn't Grown To Taste Good — And Dan Barber Wants To Fix That
Time to squash the old paradigm.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (November 1, 2018)
Wastewater from seafood preparation has beneficial nutrients & why you may want to wait a year to conceive again after having a baby.
5 Mind-Blowing Avocado Swaps You’ll Actually Use
No surprise here that avocado is a fan favorite. Here are five healthy swaps that’ll make you love avocados for even more than just your guac...