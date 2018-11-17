The Latest

Parenting

All Parents Experience Guilt. Here's Your Greatest Tool Against It

Time to clear your head—and your conscience.

#news
Judy Tsuei
November 17 2018
Integrative Health

The Simple Mindset Shift That Could Help Reduce Physical Pain

Research shows that if we expect something to hurt, it will.

#news #brain
Georgina Berbari
November 16 2018
Friendships
Recipes

This Super-Calming Twist On A Turmeric Latte Will Help You Stay Sane Throughout The Holidays

Every time Uncle Jim brings up politics, just calmly sip your drink.

#anxiety #inflammation #drinks #turmeric
Liz Moody
November 16 2018
Change-Makers
PAID CONTENT FOR Simply Organic

No One Will Ever Guess That This Stuffing Is Made With Cauliflower

A Thanksgiving recipe that will have the whole family filled with joy!

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
November 16 2018
Food Trends
Recipes
Change-Makers

What We Can All Learn From Africa's First Women-Only Co-Working Space

Tribe XX opens its doors to women in Lagos, Nigeria, who want to get sh*t done.

#empowerment #social good #yoga #feminism
Emma Loewe
November 15 2018
Travel

The 10 Anxiety-Eliminating Products I ALWAYS Travel With

I've racked up hundreds of thousands of miles—and trust me, these always work.

#supplements #anxiety #gut health #digestion
Liz Moody
November 15 2018
Women's Health

Seed Cycling: The Trendiest (And Weirdest) Tool For Better Hormone Balance

How to use seed cycling for better hormone balance, including how to get started, how it works, and why it helps with symptoms of PMS and other...

#hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
November 15 2018
Love

The Dating Double Standards We Need To Ditch ASAP

Here's one way we can all champion male vulnerability.

#empowerment #feminism #single life #dating
Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
November 15 2018
Outdoors
PAID CONTENT FOR Quantum Health

How NOT To Let A Cold Sore Ruin Your Vacation

Here’s How To Make A Surprise Cold Sore Disappear Stat

#partner #immunity
mindbodygreen
November 15 2018
Recipes
Climate Change
Spirituality
Routines

5 Yoga Poses To Relieve Menstrual Cramps

They're all natural and easy!

#healthy period #yoga
Sara Quiriconi
November 14 2018
Wellness Trends

There's Now Proof That Social Media Really Does Cause Depression. Can We Fix It?

Here are 6 refreshingly creative ways to have a healthier relationship with social media.

#news #technology
Kelly Gonsalves
November 14 2018