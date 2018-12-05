The Latest

Routines

6 Moves To Release Tight Shoulders & Improve Posture

These simple moves will fit right into your routine.

#anxiety #flexibility
Erika Bloom
December 5 2018
Functional Food

What Is Black Cumin Seed Oil & Why Is It Getting So Much Hype

Here's everything you need to know about how to take it safely.

#hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #sugar
Stephanie Eckelkamp
December 5 2018
Change-Makers
Sex
Healthy Weight

Intermittent Fasting Results: Real People On How IF Changed Their Mood, Weight & Cravings

Intermittent fasting results, including stable energy levels, decreased inflammation, and no more cravings.

#Blood Sugar #intermittent fasting #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 4 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

A Healthier Morning Challenge: Make Yourself Breakfast Every Day For The Next Week

A healthy breakfast is the most important part of the day. We can help with the recipes, all you have to do is take the challenge!

#partner #easy meals #breakfast
mindbodygreen
December 4 2018
Climate Change
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

5 Amazing Self-Care Audiobooks To Curl Up With Over The Holidays

A little self-care goes a long way, especially during the busy holiday season.

#partner #holiday
mindbodygreen
December 4 2018
Beauty

Is Microneedling Something You Should Actually Do On Your Own? Experts Weigh In

If you don't know what you're doing, it can be dangerous.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 4 2018
Functional Food
Love

Here's A Way To Have Win-Win Arguments In Your Relationship

And other effective in-the-moment tactics.

#toxic relationships
Caroline Muggia
December 4 2018
Food Trends
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Two Big Signs That You Need To Say No More Often

People-pleasing and passive-aggression only hurt YOU in the end.

#friendship #confidence
Emily Roberts, M.A., LPC
December 4 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made
Climate Change
Beauty

Considering Eyebrow Microblading? Read This First

Your skin or aesthetic might be better suited to micropigmentation.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 3 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®

4 Things To Know If You Want Your Probiotic To Work

Is your probiotic really working? Read on to find out.

#supplements #partner #probiotics
mindbodygreen
December 3 2018
Functional Food
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: The Last New Moon Of 2018 Is Coming & It's An Important One

As the week begins, you may feel like you're driving through fog.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 3 2018