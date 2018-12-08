The Latest

Food Trends
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

Getting Too Much Sleep Can Harm Your Health — Here's How Much Is Too Much

New research shows that getting too many hours of sleep can be linked to an increased risk for cardiovascular disease.

#sleep #Heart #Blood Sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 8 2018
Women's Health
Recipes
Home

5 Starter Products For Your Nontoxic Home (That Won't Break The Bank)

Because clean homes shouldn't cost a fortune.

#toxins at home
Emma Loewe
December 7 2018
Food Trends

The Next Avocado Toast Is Here—Are You Brave Enough To Try it?

From the founders of Brooklyn's buzzy avocado restaurant.

#lunch #fats #mitochondria #dinner #gluten-free
Liz Moody
December 7 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Schär Gluten Free

How My Entire Family Thrives After Going Gluten-Free

When one person in this family has to go gluten-free, the whole family does, too.

#partner #gluten-free
mindbodygreen
December 7 2018
Wellness Trends
Integrative Health

If This Is Within 10 Minutes Of Your House, It'll Make You A Whole Lot Healthier

Why having a park within 10 minutes of your home improves your health—and the health of the planet.

#metabolism #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 7 2018
Spirituality
Integrative Health

A New Test Could Detect Cancer Early Using Gold

It's cutting-edge and could revolutionize preventive care

#news #cancer
Caroline Muggia
December 6 2018
Food Trends
Home

Your Home’s Humidity May Be The Root Of Your Health Issues—Here’s How To Check It

Too high or too low, and you run the risk of getting mold and respiratory irritation. 

#toxins at home
Emma Loewe
December 6 2018
Parenting
Women's Health

Stressed About Fertility? We Asked Top Fertility Experts What You're Doing Right & Wrong

Stressed about fertility? Here's what you're doing right and wrong, including diet, education, and stress management.

#hormones #fertility
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 6 2018
Sex
Routines

This Dance Move Doubles As A Full-Body Workout

Watch dancer and yogi Zoe Welch show how it's done.

#mbgmindfulmovement
Emma Loewe
December 5 2018
Food Trends
Integrative Health

Probiotics, Prebiotics & Synbiotics: Why You Need Them For A Healthy Gut

The difference between probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics, including their health benefits and side effects.

#gut health #supplements #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
Marvin Singh, M.D.
December 5 2018