The Latest
Found: The Best Ketogenic Snacks You Can Make Or Buy
Don't let hanger mess you up.
5 Holiday Shopping Strategies — So You Can Avoid That January Money Hangover
Ever heard of a kickback budget?
Getting Too Much Sleep Can Harm Your Health — Here's How Much Is Too Much
New research shows that getting too many hours of sleep can be linked to an increased risk for cardiovascular disease.
Pregnant? Avoiding This Food Could Lower Your Baby's Risk For Diabetes
Why avoiding gluten during pregnancy could become the norm.
This 4-Ingredient Dessert Is The Simplest Healthy Way To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
It doesn't have to be complicated.
5 Starter Products For Your Nontoxic Home (That Won't Break The Bank)
Because clean homes shouldn't cost a fortune.
The Next Avocado Toast Is Here—Are You Brave Enough To Try it?
From the founders of Brooklyn's buzzy avocado restaurant.
How My Entire Family Thrives After Going Gluten-Free
When one person in this family has to go gluten-free, the whole family does, too.
The Endocannabinoid System, Plant-Based Fish & Ayurveda: mbg Founders Discuss 2019 Wellness Trends
Plus, the future of agriculture.
If This Is Within 10 Minutes Of Your House, It'll Make You A Whole Lot Healthier
Why having a park within 10 minutes of your home improves your health—and the health of the planet.
How To Harness The Transformative Energy Of The Last New Moon Of The Year
Hope, faith, and optimism, anyone?
A New Test Could Detect Cancer Early Using Gold
It's cutting-edge and could revolutionize preventive care
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Want To Put Down This December
Exactly what you need for that plane ride.
Your Home’s Humidity May Be The Root Of Your Health Issues—Here’s How To Check It
Too high or too low, and you run the risk of getting mold and respiratory irritation.
This Mom Just Came Up With A Genius Way To Make Her Kids Take Screen Time Seriously
We're impressed.
Stressed About Fertility? We Asked Top Fertility Experts What You're Doing Right & Wrong
Stressed about fertility? Here's what you're doing right and wrong, including diet, education, and stress management.
I'm A Sex Therapist. Here Are The 5 Most Common Sexual Complaints Couples Have
Plus, what to do about them.
This Dance Move Doubles As A Full-Body Workout
Watch dancer and yogi Zoe Welch show how it's done.
Olivia Wilde Shares How She Finally Got Rid Of Her Hormonal Acne — For Good
Plus, how she fights inflammation in her daily life.
Probiotics, Prebiotics & Synbiotics: Why You Need Them For A Healthy Gut
The difference between probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics, including their health benefits and side effects.