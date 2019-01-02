The Latest
Is An Open Relationship Right For You? An In-Depth Guide
Everything you need to know about consensual non-monogamy.
The Most Unexpected Things That Lead To A Better Sex Life, According To The Experts
Morning hormones, yogic sexuality, and more.
Want A Detox That Will Help Heal Your Gut & Make You Feel WAY Better? We've Got Your Back
Introducing mindbodygreen's New Year's reset.
This Just In: The Best Home Organizing & Styling Advice We've Heard All Year
Yes, the secret to keeping houseplants alive is included.
The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2019. What's In The Stars For You?
Plant your soles on solid ground, but don't take your shoes off and get comfortable just yet.
David Perlmutter, M.D., On The No. 1 Thing To Do For Your Brain Health This Year
And how to start right away.
The Future Of Skin Health Has Everything To Do With Bacteria
Excerpt from the new book The Whole-Body Microbiome by Jessica Finlay, Ph.D., and Brett Finlay, Ph.D.
Feeling Sick? Here's How Many Hours To Sleep Tonight
How to bounce back from a cold, including how many hours to sleep and whether or not to work out.
3 Unexpected Things You Should Be Detoxing For The New Year
To start off on the right foot.
How To Do A Proper Extraction, Courtesy Of Dr. Pimple Popper Herself
Stop, drop, and read this article before you pop.
7 Sex Resolutions For Couples To Make Together
Recommended by a sex therapist.
This Simple Mindset Shift May Help You Achieve Your Ultimate Healthy Diet
We don't have to choose between pleasure & wellness.
These Are The Best Best Health Books That Came Out In 2018
These are the best health books of 2018, including Resilient, The Longevity Diet, and How to Be Well.
This One Product Saved Me Money & Cut Down On My Plastic Waste
It's a small change, but every change makes a difference.
Weekly Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For The First Week Of 2019
Here's what the stars have to say about your NYE plans.
5 Things I Learned That Transformed My Health In 2018
These are the things I learned this year that really changed my approach to health, including hormone health, sleep, and digestion.
A Ritual To Let Go Of All The Sh** You Never Want To See Again From 2018
Onto bigger and better things in 2019.
On A Budget? These Are The Best Inexpensive, Healthy Foods To Buy At ALDI For 2019
The European grocer is positioned to be the next Trader Joe's.
The Supplements I'm Stocking Up On For 2019
The supplements I'm stocking up on for 2019, including hemp oil, fermented cod liver oil, and lemon balm.
New Moons, Numerology & More: Everything You Need To Know About Spirituality In 2019
Forget "new year, new you" and let's make 2019 the year of "new year, new age."