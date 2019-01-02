The Latest

Is An Open Relationship Right For You? An In-Depth Guide

Everything you need to know about consensual non-monogamy.

#polyamory #dating
Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
January 2 2019
This Just In: The Best Home Organizing & Styling Advice We've Heard All Year

Yes, the secret to keeping houseplants alive is included.

#holistic home tour
Emma Loewe
January 1 2019
The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2019. What's In The Stars For You?

Plant your soles on solid ground, but don't take your shoes off and get comfortable just yet.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 1 2019
The Future Of Skin Health Has Everything To Do With Bacteria

Excerpt from the new book The Whole-Body Microbiome by Jessica Finlay, Ph.D., and Brett Finlay, Ph.D.

#longevity #microbiome
Jessica Finlay, Ph.D.
January 1 2019
Feeling Sick? Here's How Many Hours To Sleep Tonight

How to bounce back from a cold, including how many hours to sleep and whether or not to work out.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #immunity
Joni Sweet
January 1 2019
How To Do A Proper Extraction, Courtesy Of Dr. Pimple Popper Herself

Stop, drop, and read this article before you pop.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 1 2019
These Are The Best Best Health Books That Came Out In 2018

These are the best health books of 2018, including Resilient, The Longevity Diet, and How to Be Well.

#gluten #books #longevity #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 31 2018
This One Product Saved Me Money & Cut Down On My Plastic Waste

It's a small change, but every change makes a difference.

#this one thing #environmentalism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
December 31 2018
Weekly Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For The First Week Of 2019

Here's what the stars have to say about your NYE plans.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 31 2018
5 Things I Learned That Transformed My Health In 2018

These are the things I learned this year that really changed my approach to health, including hormone health, sleep, and digestion.

#bloating #intermittent fasting #hormones #fertility
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 31 2018
On A Budget? These Are The Best Inexpensive, Healthy Foods To Buy At ALDI For 2019

The European grocer is positioned to be the next Trader Joe's.

#easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Liz Moody
December 31 2018
The Supplements I'm Stocking Up On For 2019

The supplements I'm stocking up on for 2019, including hemp oil, fermented cod liver oil, and lemon balm.

#supplements #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 30 2018
New Moons, Numerology & More: Everything You Need To Know About Spirituality In 2019

Forget "new year, new you" and let's make 2019 the year of "new year, new age."

#astrology
Emma Mildon
December 30 2018