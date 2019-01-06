The Latest

Functional Food
Integrative Health

Why I'll Be Adding Elderberry Syrup To Everything In 2019

Why you should take elderberry syrup this winter, including its immune-boosting properties and versatility in different remedies.

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 6 2019
Wellness Trends
Personal Growth

5 Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do

1. Downplay their success.

#feminism #My Why
Amy Morin, LCSW
January 6 2019
Personal Growth
Recipes

Keto On The Cheap: A 3-Day Keto Meal Plan For Under $30

With recipes designed by one of the world's best doctors.

#ketogenic
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 5 2019
Spirituality
Spirituality

6 Ways To Harness Tonight's Rare New Moon & Solar Eclipse

No apologies if you kick off the month in overachiever mode.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 5 2019
Integrative Health

Foggy, Anxious, Irritable? Here's What Toxins Can Do To Your Brain Health

How toxins affect your brain health, including signs, symptoms, and how a plant-based diet can help protect your brain.

#inflammation #cleanse #brain #detox
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
January 5 2019
Love

FYI, The Biggest Dating App Day Of The Year Is This Weekend

Here's how to stay mindful as you swipe with the masses.

#news #single life #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
January 5 2019
Mental Health

Why Social Media May Hurt Girls More Than Boys

Social media causes depression—and it may be worse on teen girls.

#news #depression #technology #parenting
Georgina Berbari
January 4 2019
Integrative Health

Think You Have One Of These Super Common Food Allergies? Think Again

The top food allergies and how to know if you really have one.

#news #allergies #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 4 2019
Functional Food

I Tried THIS Crazy Gut-Healing Diet — And It Actually Worked

Here's what you need to know to try it for yourself.

#gut health #digestion
Nina Zorfass
January 4 2019
Healthy Weight

I Start My Day With These Quick Metabolism-Boosting Practices & I Feel Better Than Ever

How to start your day to boost your metabolism, including grounding, intermittent fasting, and sunlight in the morning.

#sleep #intermittent fasting #metabolism #My Why
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 4 2019
Functional Food
Home
Spirituality

Has Your January Been A Doozy Already? Here's Why, According To Astrology

Buckle up: Two mega-charged eclipses are coming our way.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 4 2019
Food Trends

The 4 Best Keto Diet Apps Of 2019

These high-tech companions make it fun and easy.

#ketogenic
Caroline Muggia
January 4 2019
Home

This Is Our Fave Folding Tip From Marie Kondo's New Netflix Show

Who knew decluttering could be so addicting?

#minimalism #declutter
Emma Loewe
January 3 2019
Functional Food

The 5 Best Gut-Healing Weeknight Dinners

A healthy dinner in 5 minutes or less? Challenge accepted.

#gut health #digestion #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
January 3 2019