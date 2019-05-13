The Latest

Recipes
Food Trends

All Your Questions Around Eating Fruit On The Keto Diet, Answered

Here's which fruits are best to eat and avoid while on keto.

#fats #ketogenic #sugar
Caroline Muggia
May 13 2019
Functional Food

Is Topo Chico The Next Big Wellness Water?

Here's all you need to know about the latest craze.

#digestion #cleanse
Rachel Tepper Paley
May 12 2019
Routines
Home
Food Trends

These Are 10 Of The Best Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Snacks On Amazon

Salty, crunchy, chewy, chocolaty—there's something for everyone!

#Paleo #snacks #ketogenic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 12 2019
Meditation
Love

Considering A Breakup? 5 Cases Where You Might Want To Stick It Out

These common relationship problems are often mistaken for reasons to break up.

#breakup #dating
Julia Guerra
May 12 2019
Sex
Food Trends
Parenting

6 Ways To Optimize The Time You Have With Your Kids & Create Lasting Memories

Here are simple techniques that will help you make however little time you have with your kids more meaningful.

#Mother's Day #motherhood
Ellen Vora, M.D.
May 12 2019
Nature

The (Totally Free) Wellness Tool We Should All Be Using More Often

When you need a momentary "time out," the natural world can come to the rescue.

#stress #plants
Brittany Gowan
May 12 2019
Recovery
Functional Food
Personal Growth

Feel Like Your Life Is Constantly Falling Apart? Read This

In psychology, we call this "catastrophizing." Here's how to stop.

#stress #anxiety #depression
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
May 11 2019
Recipes
Parenting

Give Yourself The Gift of Real Self-Care — And What It Actually Means

Self-care can be complicated for moms; here, 5 ways to actually care for yourself, according to the experts.

#Mother's Day #affirmations #motherhood
Alexandra Engler
May 11 2019
Home
Recipes
Love

The Biggest Mistake Couples Make While Going To Couples Therapy

Good communication shouldn't only be reserved for your therapist's couch.

#marriage #dating
Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
May 10 2019