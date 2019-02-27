The Latest

Beauty

I Tried Aztec Secret — Amazon's Most Popular, Natural $11 Mask

It has more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
February 27 2019
Parenting

What I Learned About Parenting From Interviewing Hundreds Of Children (Yes, Hundreds)

What I've learned about parenting from interviewing hundreds of children, including children having a sense of purpose and innate wisdom.

#empowerment #Purpose
Emma Farr Rawlings, Ph.D.
February 27 2019
Personal Growth

We Spoke With Tracy G. To Find Out What Keeps Her Inspired & Empowered

We spoke with Tracy G., a "wellness artist" and radio host, on what keeps her empowered.

#empowerment #celebrity #social good #confidence #feminism
Olessa Pindak
February 27 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nuun Hydration
Beauty
Integrative Health

The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS

Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis, so we asked an MS expert about her best tips.

#autoimmune
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 26 2019
Mental Health

This May Be The Key To Being Happy At Work, Study Says

New research highlights the importance of being authentic at work—which can do wonders for your happiness.

#news #anxiety #stress #confidence #depression
Elizabeth Gerson
February 26 2019
Nature
Women's Health

Why The Ketogenic Diet Is Great For Hormone Balance

The high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet helps support hormone balance, whatever your age.

#hormones #inflammation #fertility #longevity #ketogenic
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
February 26 2019
Parenting

New Study Finds Exactly How Much Sleep Parents Lose After Having A Kid

New research has found the exact amount of sleep you can kiss goodbye if you're ready to raise a kid.

#sleep #news #stress #pregnancy
Elizabeth Gerson
February 26 2019
Routines

Tired Of Slipping During Yoga? Here Are Five Expert Tips To Slip-Proof Your Practice

It's about time we learn how to stop slipping and start sticking.

#empowerment #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
February 26 2019
Sex

Yes, Men Can Get Emotional After Sex Too

It's called post-coital dysphoria, and it can affect people of all genders.

#empowerment #feminism #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
February 26 2019
Routines

I Worked Out Like Dua Lipa For A Week – Here's What Happened

Plot twist: She doesn't spend hours and hours at the gym.

#empowerment #pilates #yoga #hiit
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
February 26 2019
Functional Food

This Is What I Eat To Combat Dry Winter Skin

Flaky lips and scaly legs, be gone.

#gut health #skin care #drinks
Liz Moody
February 26 2019
Beauty

The Best Natural Beauty Launches In February

There's a lot to choose from.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
February 26 2019
Home

Don't Know Where To Start Tidying? This Is The Most Important Room To Declutter

Rome wasn't built in a day, and your minimalist sanctuary probably won't be either.

#minimalism #feng shui
Emma Loewe
February 26 2019
Change-Makers

Lauren Ash On Creating Diverse Wellness Spaces, Healing & Changing Consciousness

Lauren Ash is making the wellness world more accessible for everyone, one om at a time.

#empowerment #social good #feminism #makinghistory
Adaeze Elechi
February 26 2019
Spirituality

How I Coped With Trauma That Was Passed Through My Family For Generations

"Today, there is scientific evidence that suggests we all might be carrying the trauma of our mothers, our grandmothers, and those who came before...

#breath #Ayurveda #depression #sugar
Sah D’Simone
February 26 2019
Personal Growth

We've Got The Key To Calming Those Racing Thoughts, Straight From Lo Bosworth

We spoke with Lo Bosworth about her tried-and-true wellness rituals and her journey to find a balanced life.

#anxiety #celebrity #mbgpodcast #depression #mantras
Colleen Wachob
February 26 2019
Mental Health

Your Work Schedule Might Be Putting You At Risk For Depression

New research suggests you really need to protect your downtime.

#news #depression
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
February 25 2019