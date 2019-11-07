The Latest

Integrative Health

Should A 'Sleep Class' Be Part Of Every High School Curriculum?

New study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, shows that a sleep class for teenagers leads to better sleep outcomes after one year.

#news #sleep
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 7 2019
Personal Growth
Mental Health

Childhood Trauma Can Damage Our Health As Adults, New Report Finds

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that childhood trauma damages our health as adults.

#news #empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 6 2019
Healthy Weight

Here's Why Only Children Are More Likely To Be Obese, New Study Finds

Could having a sibling reduce your risk of obesity?

#news
Jamie Schneider
November 6 2019
Love
Personal Growth
Love

The One Habit Every Couple Needs For Their Relationship To Last

A marriage therapist explains the one habit that sets apart couples who last.

#marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
November 6 2019
Food Trends
Recovery
PAID CONTENT FOR Integrative Therapeutics

The Scientific Reason Mornings Feel So Stressful (And What You Can Do About It)

Eight stress-reduction techniques that might just turn you into a morning person.

#sleep #stress #partner
Maridel Reyes
November 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Seventh Sense

Here's Exactly How To Massage Sore Or Tight Muscles With CBD

Achy feet, tight shoulders, post-gym soreness? Read on.

#partner #CBD #massage
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 6 2019
Women's Health

Struggling With Fertility? Here Are 5 Ways Acupuncture Might Help

The science behind how acupuncture can help you conceive.

#fertility #Acupuncture
Mary Sabo, LAc, DACM
November 5 2019
Integrative Health

New Research Finds A Way To Predict How Well You'll Age

The answers to healthy aging may lie in our blood.

#news #longevity #healthy aging
Jamie Schneider
November 5 2019
Integrative Health

Could This Type Of Light Therapy Be The Future Of Diabetes Treatment?

New study published in ACS Synthetic Biology shows blue light could be the future of diabetes treatment.

#news #Blood Sugar #technology
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 5 2019
Mental Health

This Is How Much Exercise You Need To Offset Seasonal Depression

A new study shows you can lower your odds of getting hit with a depressive episode.

#news #depression #energy
Georgina Berbari
November 5 2019
Home
Recipes

This Salad Will Get Your Kids To Eat Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are notoriously icky for kids (and many adults).

#salads #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
November 5 2019
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Drinkfinity
PAID CONTENT FOR Target

What It Takes To Scale An Idea That Will Shape A Better Future For All

What does it take to remake the future? It's not just a forward-thinking solution and the drive to take action and a few risks.

#partner
Krista Soriano
November 5 2019