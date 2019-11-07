The Latest
Should A 'Sleep Class' Be Part Of Every High School Curriculum?
New study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, shows that a sleep class for teenagers leads to better sleep outcomes after one year.
Want To Learn Fast? Psychologists Say You Need To Fail 15% Of The Time
Failure is part of the journey.
Childhood Trauma Can Damage Our Health As Adults, New Report Finds
A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that childhood trauma damages our health as adults.
Here's Why Only Children Are More Likely To Be Obese, New Study Finds
Could having a sibling reduce your risk of obesity?
38 Questions To Ask On A First Date To Really Get To Know Someone
"Are you concerned about climate change?"
8 Ways To Do Your Part In Making Wellness More Diverse & Inclusive
Inner work before any policy updates.
The One Habit Every Couple Needs For Their Relationship To Last
A marriage therapist explains the one habit that sets apart couples who last.
How To Make The Best Homemade Nut Butter + 5 Must-Try Recipes
Get ready to elevate your snack game.
Looking For A Plant-Based Protein Powder? We Found The 10 Best Ones
We're already adding to cart.
The Scientific Reason Mornings Feel So Stressful (And What You Can Do About It)
Eight stress-reduction techniques that might just turn you into a morning person.
Here's Exactly How To Massage Sore Or Tight Muscles With CBD
Achy feet, tight shoulders, post-gym soreness? Read on.
Struggling With Fertility? Here Are 5 Ways Acupuncture Might Help
The science behind how acupuncture can help you conceive.
New Research Finds A Way To Predict How Well You'll Age
The answers to healthy aging may lie in our blood.
Could This Type Of Light Therapy Be The Future Of Diabetes Treatment?
New study published in ACS Synthetic Biology shows blue light could be the future of diabetes treatment.
This Is How Much Exercise You Need To Offset Seasonal Depression
A new study shows you can lower your odds of getting hit with a depressive episode.
Here Are The Signs You May Need An Air Purifier + 6 That'll Do The Job
The last one is #nofilter!
This Salad Will Get Your Kids To Eat Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are notoriously icky for kids (and many adults).
How To ID Your Natural Curl Type + The 9 Best Clean, Natural Products
Chart included!
Week Of Wins Challenge: Can You Hit These 7 Goals This Week?
Let's do this!
What It Takes To Scale An Idea That Will Shape A Better Future For All
What does it take to remake the future? It's not just a forward-thinking solution and the drive to take action and a few risks.