Spirituality
Fitness Travel #Goals: Charity Walks Are The Best New Way To See A City

This 60-mile walk has raised over $848 million to support the mission to end breast cancer.

#social good #partner #cancer #Healthy Travel
July 15 2019
Spirituality

This Energetic Imbalance Could Be The Root Of Your Thyroid Issues

A primer on the energy center that deals with speaking your truth.

#manifesting #confidence #chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
July 14 2019
Home
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Sick Of Water? These Are The Most Hydrating Foods On The Planet

Why it's important to eat hydrating foods—plus, the foods with the highest water content, including strawberries, cucumbers, and leafy greens.

#coffee #vegan
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 14 2019
Mental Health

Sunday Anxiety Is A Real Thing — Here's What It Looks Like

This specific type of dread affects four out of five people, a new survey shows.

#anxiety
Evan Porter
July 14 2019
Beauty
Women's Health
Beauty

The Best Hairstyles For Working Out — That Won't Cause Breakage

Just a few minor tweaks to healthy hair post-workout.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
July 13 2019
Recipes

Just Can't Make Yourself Meal Prep? These 13 Expert-Approved Tips Will Help

Even the worst meal prepper will be successful after reading these.

#lunch #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
July 13 2019
Meditation

Is Negativity Coming Up When You Meditate? Here's How To Work Through It

Meditation teacher Adreanna Limbach shares how to make space for your demons on the mat.

#pain #affirmations #mantras #Journey
Adreanna Limbach
July 13 2019
Beauty

Chill Out With These 3 Anti-Inflammatory Detox Baths For Summer

Three detox bath recipes for summer featuring cooling ingredients like Bentonite clay, Manuka honey, and CBD.

#supplements #acne #cleanse #superfoods
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 13 2019
Love

Here's What People Really Think About Workplace Romances

What's at stake when you have a romantic relationship with a co-worker?

#dating
Georgina Berbari
July 13 2019
Beauty
Functional Food

10 Best Healthy Frozen Sides You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Cauliflower rice, spiralized zucchini, butternut squash risotto, and more!

#Paleo #vegetarian #ketogenic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 13 2019
Integrative Health

This Is Exactly How Much Sugar A Day Increases Your Risk For Cancer

New study published in BMJ shows that just 100 ml of sugar consumption in the form of sugary drinks can increase your risk for cancer and breast...

#news #cancer
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 12 2019
Sex
Beauty

Do Brow Growth Treatments Actually Work? We Looked Into It

Get the full, healthy brows of your dreams.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 12 2019
Parenting

7 Holistic Ways To Deal With Anxiety During Your Pregnancy

Especially in the first trimester, it's so normal to be overwhelmed and freaked out.

#anxiety #pregnancy
Sarah Ezrin
July 12 2019