Functional Food
Personal Growth

The Secret To Avoiding Burnout? Try A Little Mindful Indulgence

Time to change your mindset on what it means to be a hard worker.

#sleep #stress
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
August 6 2019
Recipes

5 Easy Healthy Dinners That Serve Just One Person

Party of one—and make it delicious.

#easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
August 6 2019
Parenting
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Is The Perfect Summer Dip For All Your Favorite Seasonal Veg

We’re Dunking EVERYTHING Into This Tangy Green Dip

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
August 6 2019
Spirituality

A 3-Minute Practice For Moving Through Anxiety & Quieting The Mind

Finally: a technique for quieting the mind that actually works.

#breath #anxiety #mbgpodcast #brain
Olessa Pindak
August 6 2019
Food Trends

These Are The Best Keto-Approved Sweeteners

Yes, you can have your cake and keto too.

#dessert #ketogenic
Liz Moody
August 5 2019
Spirituality

When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

Days to watch: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday!

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 5 2019
Parenting

It's Back To School! How To Establish A Successful Morning Routine

Limit tantrums and get out the door on time with a few simple tricks.

#back to school #affirmations #motherhood
Alexandra Engler
August 5 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix
Beauty

Healthier Hair ASAP: The 7 Best Natural Hair Masks

Bring on the glossy strands—these are your best bets.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
August 4 2019
Love

The 4 Most Common Reasons For Divorce, According To Research

They say a lot about how much marriage has changed.

#news #marriage #divorce
Georgina Berbari
August 4 2019
Climate Change
Integrative Health
Parenting

Why Parents Should Make Sex A Priority (And 6 Ways To Do It!)

Keeping sex alive is good for your relationship *and* makes you a better parent.

#marriage #libido
Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
August 3 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health

Does The Placenta Have Its Own Microbiome? New Study Finds An Answer

A new study, published in Nature, concludes that the placenta does not have a microbiome, but not all researchers are in agreement.

#news #microbiome #probiotics
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 3 2019
Integrative Health
Love

This Is Why Some Relationships Become Less Fulfilling As You Get Older

Consider the six core building blocks of any healthy relationship.

#friendship #marriage #soul mates
Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
August 2 2019
Personal Growth

Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August

A long-awaited book of essays, a novel about female friendship, a shockingly honest memoir about marriage, and more!

#toxic relationships #Well Read
Liz Moody
August 2 2019