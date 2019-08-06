The Latest
3 Strategic Ways To Cycle On & Off Your Keto Diet For Optimal Results
Keto doesn't have to be a low-carb life sentence.
The Secret To Avoiding Burnout? Try A Little Mindful Indulgence
Time to change your mindset on what it means to be a hard worker.
5 Easy Healthy Dinners That Serve Just One Person
Party of one—and make it delicious.
Back To School: How To Help Your Anxious Kid Get Excited For School
An expert-approved plan to help relieve school-time stress.
This Is The Perfect Summer Dip For All Your Favorite Seasonal Veg
We’re Dunking EVERYTHING Into This Tangy Green Dip
A 3-Minute Practice For Moving Through Anxiety & Quieting The Mind
Finally: a technique for quieting the mind that actually works.
These Are The Best Keto-Approved Sweeteners
Yes, you can have your cake and keto too.
When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Days to watch: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday!
It's Back To School! How To Establish A Successful Morning Routine
Limit tantrums and get out the door on time with a few simple tricks.
Essentialism Rules In This LA Food Photographer's One-Room Studio
Who knew minimal living could be this easy?
Healthier Hair ASAP: The 7 Best Natural Hair Masks
Bring on the glossy strands—these are your best bets.
The 4 Most Common Reasons For Divorce, According To Research
They say a lot about how much marriage has changed.
We Could Have Less Than 60 Years Of Farming Left — Unless We Support This Movement
Regenerative agriculture, FTW.
This Common Nutrient Deficiency May Increase Your Risk For Dementia
Plus, how to hit your daily quota from food.
Why Parents Should Make Sex A Priority (And 6 Ways To Do It!)
Keeping sex alive is good for your relationship *and* makes you a better parent.
This 5-Minute Keto English Muffin Recipe Will Transform Your Mornings
Grain-free, dairy-free, and totally delicious.
Does The Placenta Have Its Own Microbiome? New Study Finds An Answer
A new study, published in Nature, concludes that the placenta does not have a microbiome, but not all researchers are in agreement.
Prioritizing Time With Friends Could Lower Dementia Risk By *This* Much
Plus, other brain-boosting habits.
This Is Why Some Relationships Become Less Fulfilling As You Get Older
Consider the six core building blocks of any healthy relationship.
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August
A long-awaited book of essays, a novel about female friendship, a shockingly honest memoir about marriage, and more!