mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

The Promising Future Of Using Oxytocin To Help People With Autism

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Oxytocin Can Reduce Repetitive Behavior in Men With Autism

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

January 23, 2020 — 18:16 PM

While the “love hormone” oxytocin triggers positive effects in nearly everyone, it can be especially beneficial for people who struggle with communication and behavior, including adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The hormone’s effects have been tested on people with ASD for a decade, but until now, researchers have been unable to determine its long-term effects. 

A study published this week in Molecular Autism found administering oxytocin through a nasal spray for four weeks can decrease repetitive behavior in men with autism for up to one year. 

The positive results were compared to the control group, who took placebo-nasal spray in place of oxytocin. All 40 participants were high-functioning adult men with ASD who filled out four questionnaires over the course of one year. 

Though some known benefits of oxytocin include improved facial recognition and increased trust and social bonds, the placebo group and the oxytocin group did not show any differences in their social interactions. What oxytocin did improve, though, was the need for routine and repetitive behavior. 

"The people in the experimental group reported far less repetitive behavior and also reported fewer problems with forming close relationships," said author of the study Sylvie Bernaerts, Ph.D.

These findings suggest certain symptoms, including attachment difficulties and habitual behavior, will be better treated with pharmaceutical oxytocin than overall ASD characteristics, like social responsiveness. 

Katt Alaerts, Ph.D. and professor in charge of the study said further research needs to be done before oxytocin is widely administered as a treatment for people with autism, but the results are still promising. As for testing the outcomes on women with autism? That process will be more delicate, since women generally have higher levels of oxytocin than men, and hormonal cycles might alter the test results. 

While this study was conducted on adults, there are treatment plans for improving social and cognitive behaviors in children with autism that don’t require medication.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How To Reach Deep, Dream-Filled Sleep Without Waking Up Groggy

Jason Wachob
How To Reach Deep, Dream-Filled Sleep Without Waking Up Groggy
Mental Health

4 Reasons People Enjoy Movies That Make Them Cry, From A Psychologist

Abby Moore
4 Reasons People Enjoy Movies That Make Them Cry, From A Psychologist
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Dr. Sara Gottfried
How To Balance Your Hormones
Beauty

So, Stress Really Can Turn Your Hair Gray & Scientists Now Understand Why

Eliza Sullivan
So, Stress Really Can Turn Your Hair Gray & Scientists Now Understand Why
Integrative Health

Your Metabolism Needs A Daily Dose Of Sunshine, According To Study. Here's Why

Sarah Regan
Your Metabolism Needs A Daily Dose Of Sunshine, According To Study. Here's Why
Women's Health

Study Finds A More Accurate Blood Test To Predict Menopause In Women Over 40

Abby Moore
Study Finds A More Accurate Blood Test To Predict Menopause In Women Over 40
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

Too Many Books? Here Are 3 Questions To Help You Edit + A Brilliant Tip

Eliza Sullivan
Too Many Books? Here Are 3 Questions To Help You Edit + A Brilliant Tip
Personal Growth

4 Universal Principles That Drive Our Behavior, According To A Neuropsychologist

Stephen Klemich & Mara Klemich, Ph.D.
4 Universal Principles That Drive Our Behavior, According To A Neuropsychologist
Functional Food

Can Hibiscus Tea Actually Cause Hallucinations? We Investigated

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Can Hibiscus Tea Actually Cause Hallucinations? We Investigated
Functional Food

Scientists Figure Out How To Make A Better Cup Of Coffee For Cheaper

Jamie Schneider
Scientists Figure Out How To Make A Better Cup Of Coffee For Cheaper
Integrative Health

Have Dry Eyes? Scientists Are Working On "Smart" Contacts For That

Sarah Regan
Have Dry Eyes? Scientists Are Working On "Smart" Contacts For That
Functional Food

Looking For Healthier Mexican-American Food? Siete (Once Again) Has Your Back

Sarah Regan
Looking For Healthier Mexican-American Food? Siete (Once Again) Has Your Back
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/oxytocin-can-help-treat-autism

Your article and new folder have been saved!