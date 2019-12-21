mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Postmenopause May Be To Blame For Insomnia & Sleep Disorders, Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Cropped Photo of a Woman Sitting on a Bed

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

December 21, 2019 — 10:14 AM

Transitional phases can be challenging, especially menopausal transitions, which can last for several years. During that time, falling and staying asleep often becomes difficult. A new study published in the online journal Menopause discovered that the postmenopausal phase is the most problematic for sleep, compared to perimenopause and menopause.

The Canadian study analyzed the sleep of more than 6,100 women in menopausal transitions (between 45 and 60 years old). Participants reported their sleep quality, duration, and satisfaction, as well as various sleep disorders. 

The news release on the study stated that 40 to 60% of women complain of sleep disorders during perimenopause and postmenopause. These disorders can be onset by hot flashes or other hormonal changes that disrupt the circadian rhythm

Since sleep disorders are commonly associated with getting older, researchers wanted to better understand what role menopause (separate from aging) played in the process. They found that postmenopausal women needed 30 extra minutes to fall asleep and were more likely to endure sleep-onset insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea, compared to women in earlier phases of menopause. 

We already knew aging was linked to lower sleep quality; according to the National Sleep Foundation, 44% of older adults experience one or more symptoms of nighttime insomnia, including difficulty falling asleep. And these sleep issues and disorders can lead to poor physical and mental health, including heart disease, depression, anxiety, and other metabolic diseases. 

Taking seriously the severity of these sleep disorders and better understanding when they are most likely to affect women can encourage better timed and more effective interventions. If you're struggling with sleep because of menopause, try these seven tips from a hormone expert.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Dr. Ellen Vora
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/over-45-and-struggling-to-sleep-postmenopause-might-be-the-reason-study-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!