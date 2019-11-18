First things first! How come we're not sleeping well? Let's get to the bottom of that problem. For women who are menopausal and perimenopausal, estrogen and progesterone can fluctuate wildly as the body prepares to transition out of the reproductive years. These hormonal changes affect everything from stress levels and mood to body temperature and even your breathing. And, of course, you guessed it; it can also disrupt your circadian rhythm (the sleep-wake cycle). And symptoms can start as early as your mid-30s.

All of these disruptions mean most of us are just not getting enough sleep. When we do sleep, it may be restless sleep, during which we wake up several times. You may be one of those who wake up too early, then can't fall back to sleep. All day long, you feel sleepy, like you need to take a nap.

Sleep issues like this can eventually affect your overall health. You will have to deal with it at some point. And so I did. I sat down one day, took a deep breath, and said, "We're going to sort this sleep thing out so we can start getting a good night's rest again."

Once I made this a priority, I began to learn some important things about why we don't sleep well at night, and I discovered some great strategies for overcoming all those issues.