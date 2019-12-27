Mitochondria are known as the powerhouses of the cells. They use oxygen to convert food energy into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which stores that energy as chemical bonds. ATP is used throughout the body to keep things running. When mitochondria stop working properly, ATP production decreases. That leaves your cells with an energy deficit and you feeling fatigued. Mitochondrial dysfunction is common during aging and contributes to almost all chronic health conditions.

These changes are driven in part by oxidative damage to the mitochondrial membranes. This can be caused by pollution, tobacco use, high-fat/high-sugar diets, and other stressors. The level of NAD+ also decreases as you age. This coenzyme is needed by mitochondria to make ATP, so less NAD+ means less energy.