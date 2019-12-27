mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health
|
Medically Reviewed

Over 40 & Low Energy? The Promising Supplement That Could Help

Shawn Radcliffe
Contributing writer By Shawn Radcliffe
Contributing writer
Shawn Radcliffe is a science writer who received a B.A. in writing and a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master's in Science Education from Drexel University.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
Medical review by Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Gastroenterologist
Dr. Marvin Singh is an Integrative Gastroenterologist in San Diego, California. He is trained and board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology/Hepatology.

Image by Bonninstudio / stocksy

December 27, 2019

If you think feeling tired and rundown as you get older is something you just have to live with, think again. There are many steps you can take that can boost your energy level, such as eating and sleeping better.

One of the reasons we lose energy as we age: declining mitochondrial health.

Mitochondria are known as the powerhouses of the cells. They use oxygen to convert food energy into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which stores that energy as chemical bonds. ATP is used throughout the body to keep things running. When mitochondria stop working properly, ATP production decreases. That leaves your cells with an energy deficit and you feeling fatigued. Mitochondrial dysfunction is common during aging and contributes to almost all chronic health conditions.

These changes are driven in part by oxidative damage to the mitochondrial membranes. This can be caused by pollution, tobacco use, high-fat/high-sugar diets, and other stressors. The level of NAD+ also decreases as you age. This coenzyme is needed by mitochondria to make ATP, so less NAD+ means less energy.

Article continues below

Other factors that can make us feel tired as we age:

There are a lot of reasons you lose energy as you age, and if it starts interfering with your daily life, you should see a doctor.

1. Hormonal changes

The level of certain hormones decreases as we age, including estrogen in women, testosterone in men, melatonin, and thyroid hormones. Some of these help us sleep or keep our energy level and mood elevated. "Changes in hormones can leave us sleepless, foggy, and tired," says Eudene Harry, M.D., medical director for Oasis Wellness and Rejuvenation Center in Orlando, Florida.

In men, a significant drop in testosterone levels can cause a reduced sex drive, decreased motivation, and difficulty sleeping, says Niket Sonpal, M.D., a New York City–based internist and gastroenterologist. These symptoms can also cause low energy and physical or mental fatigue.

Article continues below

2. Lack of quality sleep

A third of American adults report that they get less than the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night. "Lack of sleep not only decreases our energy levels the next day," says Harry, "but it also increases inflammation, which can certainly deplete our energy in the long run."

As you get older, you may also find yourself chasing a good night's sleep. As we get older, our circadian rhythm can be disrupted, says Sonpal. This causes us to go to sleep earlier and wake earlier, which means less time in deep sleep—and less deep sleep to replenish your energy levels.

3. Diet and lifestyle 

Eating healthy is one of the easiest ways to boost your energy levels, because foods provide the macro- and micronutrients needed to power your cells. Yet in 2015 less than 14% of Americans over 40 ate the recommended number of servings of fruit each day. For vegetable intake, it was worse—less than 11% hit this target.

Harry says that as we get older, our ability to absorb certain nutrients from our food can also decrease, such as vitamin B12, which is needed to convert food into energy. Vitamin B12 deficiency is common among older adults, but vegans and vegetarians who don't take B12 supplements are also at risk.

In addition to eating healthy, physical activity "can go a long way to [keeping] us vibrant and energetic as we get older," says Harry. However, in 2015 only about 23% of adults ages 18 to 64 got enough aerobic and strengthening exercise each week.

Article continues below

Why nicotinamide riboside is the best supplement to support healthy aging.*

There's no one product that will be able to address all causes of fatigue, but you can target one major cause, specifically: mitochondrial function.*

To keep your mitochondria functioning properly, a supplement such as nicotinamide riboside (NR) might help.* This precursor to NAD+ is found in trace amounts in milk and yeast-containing food products. It is also available as a supplement.

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)

Research shows that NR supplements can support NAD+ levels.* NAD+ is needed by the mitochondria to function properly. It also supports the activity of a protein called SIRT1, which is involved in the formation of new mitochondria.*

Other NAD+ precursors are available in food and supplements. However, one study found that NR is more bioavailable than some other precursors.* It is also well-tolerated and doesn't cause flushing.

Article continues below

The bottom line: 

Keep in mind that fatigue can have many causes, including some that are serious. If you often feel tired and rundown, you should see a doctor to rule out any medical conditions that may be draining your energy. From there, you can make lifestyle and dietary changes, as well as adding a healthy aging supplement.  

Shawn Radcliffe
Shawn Radcliffe Contributing writer
Shawn Radcliffe is a science writer who received a B.A. in writing and a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master's in Science Education from Drexel...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/over-40-and-low-energy-one-promising-supplement-that-could-help

Your article and new folder have been saved!