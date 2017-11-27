In a sea of Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, and other activewear giants, 29-year-old Tyler Haney's athleisure line Outdoor Voices has been standing out in a crowd since its inception in 2014. With minimalist designs and colors as bold as you want them to be, Haney's leggings and tops were irresistible from the moment they hit the internet. Three years later, it's no surprise that the company has received $22.5 million in funding and has stores opening all over the United States.

When you ask Haney what she attributes the brand's success to, she says the answer is simple: It's all about being human, not superhuman. "It's not about being Steph Curry or someone else; it’s about being you, quirks and all. It's about being together and being human. Through the way we message, the team we’ve built, and the customers we attract, we put people at ease. It’s not something that we’re trying hard to do, but there’s this natural ease about the way we’ve built a community."

While there's no question that all the pieces were in place from the beginning to make OV the booming brand it is today, Haney's success didn't come without its challenges—and it took a lot of hard work.