"We were surprised to find that almost complete immune capacity in the gut had developed as early as 14 weeks, and it remained mostly stable through infancy," said co-senior author of the study, Liza Konnikova, M.D., Ph.D.

Konnikova and her team used advanced cellular and genomic analyses to study the immune system in gut tissues from 14- to 23-week-old fetuses and infants undergoing surgery in order to correct gut defects.

What they found was that the fetal gut had cells from both the innate and adaptive immune systems. These findings are super interesting, as the adaptive immune system tends to develop in response to certain bacterial invaders, meaning this certain component of the immune system needs to be exposed to those pathogens before it can recognize that bacteria in the future and do its job properly.

Even more intriguing is that these scientists found an abundance of memory T-cells (cells that require exposure to a pathogen in order to form) in the fetal gut.

"Finding memory T cells was completely unexpected because these cells need to be exposed to a pathogen to form, and you would think that the placenta would prevent most pathogens from entering the womb," Konnikova says.

Somehow, pathogens are coming into contact with these fetuses—and the fetus is naturally developing mechanisms to protect themselves against this bacteria.