In Tribute To Ram Dass: 10 Of Our Favorite Quotes From A Spiritual Icon
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Baba Ram Dass, spiritual icon and author of Be Here Now, died peacefully at 88 on December 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in his Maui home.
Born Richard Alpert, Ram Dass has had a resounding impact around the world through his inspirational books; groundbreaking psychedelic research alongside Timothy Leary, Ph.D., at Harvard; and enduring teachings on life, death, and spirituality.
Be Here Now, his first book, sold over 2 million copies and is one of the most beloved books in the wellness world. It brought mindfulness and meditation to the West and is still the go-to spiritual guidebook for many of us in times of unrest. Ram Dass pioneered the concept of unconditional love and always lived his life on his own terms. The guiding words "Be here now" also happen to be on our wall here at the mindbodygreen office in Brooklyn.
In a recent interview, Dass told The New York Times Magazine he wasn't afraid to die. He was asked when he came to that conclusion, to which he replied, "When I arrived at my soul. Soul doesn't have fear of dying. Ego has very pronounced fear of dying. The ego, this incarnation, is life and dying. The soul is infinite."
Through his works and words, Ram Dass will live on and continue to influence spiritual seekers for generations to come. Here, 10 quotes that will always stay with me.
- "Be here, now."
- "It is important to expect nothing, to take every experience, including the negative ones, as merely steps on the path, and to proceed."
- "The next message you need is always right where you are."
- "If you think you're enlightened, go spend a week with your family."
- "Compassion refers to the arising in the heart of the desire to relieve the suffering of all beings."
- "I hang out with my guru in my heart. And I love every thing in the universe. That's all I do all day."
- "The universe is an example of love. Like a tree. Like the ocean. Like my body. Like my wheelchair. I see the love."
- "Unconditional love really exists in each of us. It is part of our deep inner being. It is not so much an active emotion as a state of being. It's not 'I love you' for this or that reason, not 'I love you if you love me.' It's love for no reason, love without an object.'"
- "The quieter you become, the more you can hear."
- "We're fascinated by the words—but where we meet is in the silence behind them."
The Love Serve Remember Foundation will soon announce a worldwide BE HERE NOW moment to celebrate the life of Ram Dass.
Rest in peace.
