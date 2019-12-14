Researchers at Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs found that people shown wearing "richer" clothing were expected to be more competent than those shown in other attire.

The researchers used a series of tests with separate groups and images to establish which clothes were considered more or less rich, and then to see how the competence of the person shown wearing the clothing was ranked. They found that "The same face when seen with 'richer' clothes was judged significantly more competent than with 'poorer' clothes," according to the study's abstract.

Just as importantly, no matter how long people saw the image, they still rated people wearing richer clothing as more competent, suggesting that the judgment is made immediately. In real-world applications, this means our competence may be at least partially evaluated before we even begin to speak.

Later tests repeated similar strategies with slightly different variables. They tested things like removing suits and ties in favor of more casual clothing, or they explicitly told the participants that clothing and competence were not related before asking them to make their judgments. In these tests, the results remained the same.