Here at mbg, we're all about functional nutrition and love to look for any way to treat health problems in the most natural way possible. While it's important to always speak to a doctor first and take medication if your hypertension is a serious health risk, here are some foods to eat as a simple way of reducing blood pressure:

Beet Juice: According to Michael Murray, N.D., "The decrease in blood pressure is due to the chemical formation of nitrite from the dietary nitrates in the juice. Once in the general circulation, nitrite can be converted to nitric oxide [NO] by the cells that line blood vessels. NO is a powerful dilator of blood vessels, resulting in lower blood pressure."

Berries: "Berries are rich in polyphenols and vitamin C, which can help reduce inflammation in arteries. Two servings of berries a day for eight weeks reduced systolic and diastolic blood pressure in people who had mild hypertension. Those who had higher blood pressure levels at the beginning of the study showed the most reductions. Incorporate a variety of berries into your diet—in smoothies, snacks, or salads. Frozen berries are earth's natural ice pops!" —Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN

Flaxseeds: Zibdeh also recommends flaxseeds. "Flaxseeds aren't just great for their high-fiber content, as one study showed that people with high blood pressure who ate 30 grams of milled flaxseed a day for six months reduced systolic and diastolic blood pressure by 10 and 7 points. That's a pretty big deal!"

Garlic: "Several studies found that taking garlic powders and extracts for one to three months can lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure in people with high or normal blood pressure."

Bonus: A recent study found that mindfulness practices were linked to lower blood pressure in adults with hypertension.