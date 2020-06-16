mindbodygreen

Experts Swear By This Green Powder For An Easy Way To Level-Up Your Veggie Intake

Greens Powder

June 16, 2020 — 13:36 PM

The reality is, it can be difficult to ensure you're eating ample fruits and veggies on a daily basis. In fact, only about one in 10 American adults eat the USDA-recommended amount of vegetables (1 to 3 cups a day), according to the CDC. And even if you follow a healthy eating lifestyle, you may find yourself opting for the same staples over and over again, which means you may be missing out on some beneficial nutrients found in less-common types of vegetables.

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

organic veggies+

To combat these problems, mindbodygreen developed organic veggies+, a greens powder that's packed with vitamins and minerals—all in one convenient scoop. This greens powder features dark leafy greens like broccoli and spinach, along with antioxidant-rich fruits such as blueberries and acai.* But what makes this blend especially unique is that it features sea vegetables—a unique group of plants that includes chlorella and kelp—which contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, more dietary fiber than most fruits and vegetables, and natural prebiotics.* Collectively, these ingredients can help support immunity, aid healthy digestion, and enhance gut health—just to name a few benefits.*

This powder was created with quality and convenience in mind, so it's been wonderful to hear top nutrition and medical experts report how well organic veggies+ has worked for them. Many of them have shared this supplement is their new go-to way to reach optimal levels of nutrients—both personally and for clients. Here's what they have to say:

"A nutritious way to add vegetables to any and every meal you are preparing."

"In my house, I spend a lot of time thinking about how to boost the vegetable content in all of our family meals. With a young and very active vegetarian who is in the midst of peak growth and an even younger sometimes selective eater, finding the perfect vegetables to meet the needs of everyone in my family can be a challenge. Organic veggies+ is a high-quality and incredibly nutritious way to add vegetables to any and every meal you are preparing.* I use it in smoothies, sauces, and homemade oat pancakes. I truly love everything about this product!"

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, Registered Dietician and Cookbook Author

"organic veggies+ makes it easy to reap the nutritional benefits of sea veggies."

"Convenience and ease of use are key when it comes to making healthy habits sustainable. Sea vegetables are some of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, but a lot of people feel intimidated by them or unsure of how to use them in their day-to-day life.* mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ makes it easy to reap the nutritional benefits of sea veggies as well as all the other powerful ingredients in this delicious blend, such as leafy greens, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and digestive enzymes.* Simply add it to smoothies, soups, sauces, and more."

Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, Registered Dietician and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach

"This formula provides a convenient way to get at least one foundational daily serving of organic fruits, vegetables, and fiber."*

"Many of my clients lead busy lives and travel frequently, which does not leave much time for adequate food preparation. This formula provides a convenient way to get at least one foundational daily serving of organic fruits, vegetables, and fiber.* It provides the additional advantages of cinnamon, ginger, curcumin, sea vegetables, and algae, which are terrific for metabolic support and detoxification.*"

Robert Rountree, M.D., Functional Medicine Pioneer

"A fantastic, versatile formulation to use to support my and my clients' health."*

"I love using mbg's organic veggies+ to super-boost the nutritional profile of my sweet and savory recipes. It doesn't overpower foods and beverages like other substandard greens powders do, making it such a fantastic, versatile formulation to use to support my and my clients' health—especially my clients in the public eye, who must maintain consistent intake of key vitamins and minerals while busy on tour.*"

Danielle Shine, Natural Foods Chef and Integrative Nutritionist

