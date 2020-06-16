To combat these problems, mindbodygreen developed organic veggies+, a greens powder that's packed with vitamins and minerals—all in one convenient scoop. This greens powder features dark leafy greens like broccoli and spinach, along with antioxidant-rich fruits such as blueberries and acai.* But what makes this blend especially unique is that it features sea vegetables—a unique group of plants that includes chlorella and kelp—which contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, more dietary fiber than most fruits and vegetables, and natural prebiotics.* Collectively, these ingredients can help support immunity, aid healthy digestion, and enhance gut health—just to name a few benefits.*

This powder was created with quality and convenience in mind, so it's been wonderful to hear top nutrition and medical experts report how well organic veggies+ has worked for them. Many of them have shared this supplement is their new go-to way to reach optimal levels of nutrients—both personally and for clients. Here's what they have to say: