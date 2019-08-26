This Surprising Personality Trait Is Linked To A 15% Longer Life Span

Can you think your way to a longer life? Researchers at Boston University School of Medicine seem to think so, as they recently found that more optimistic individuals may have significantly longer life spans.

In the study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists surveyed 69,744 women and 1,429 men on their levels of optimism over the course of 10 years for women and 30 years for men. They found that individuals with a higher level of optimism had an 11 to 15% longer life span, as well as had 50 to 70% greater odds of reaching 85 years old.

There are many reasons having a positive mindset could contribute to a longer life span. The researchers propose that optimistic people might have been able to balance their emotions more effectively, or perhaps they could easily bounce back from some of the many stressors that life had to offer. No matter the reason, it's clear that there is a correlation between a positive outlook on life and—well, more life.