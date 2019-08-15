mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Travel

This Travel Tip Will Help Stave Off Those Very Real Post-Vacay Blues

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

August 15, 2019
Healthy, summer, and travel can be things that often feel at odds with one another. That doesn't need to be the case—and, in fact, making your summer travel plans align with your day-to-day wellness standards is easier than you might think. In our new series, we're exploring everything that's unhealthy about exploring, so you can have a more well-informed journey. Welcome to Healthy Summer Travel.

There's an odd collection of emotions that comes with the end of vacation: Perhaps you're excited to return to your daily habits or see your family, friends, or pets. Perhaps you can start to hear the buzz-buzz-buzz of work emails again. Perhaps there's that melancholy sort of feeling you get at the end of a really good dinner or in the final days of summer: not quite sadness, but a longing for a just a bit more time. I feel it every return flight home from a vacation. Yes, there's a part of me that is eager to get back to life, pick up my work duties, and get back to business. But there's that wanting simmering underneath it, too.

There is one trick I always stick to when I'm returning home: Plan your next adventure. It helps ease the transition of vacation to real life and gives something to look forward to: Coming back home, with a bit of anticipation already packed in, eases any feeling about something coming to an end.

But don't take my word for it. Take researchers'! According to this often-cited study, we actually get more joy from planning a vacation than taking that vacation: Researchers found that those who went on vacations were happiest before holiday; post vacation they reported the same levels of happiness as someone who did not take a vacation. Sure, that in and of itself sounds, um, bleak, but the reasoning behind it isn't. And it only gives more credence to the importance of planning. It's the anticipation that makes the trip special. And in a related study published years later, this only became more clear. In a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, researchers found that when you highly anticipate an event, it can help ease your feelings when you remember said event after. That basically means that the act of being excited about a trip will actually make you feel fonder about the trip after, even if it wasn't as exceptional as you once expected.

Here's what I do, which is not at all hard: At the airport I pick up some travel magazines before departure for some inspiration (that's more for fun and pretty pictures; I likely already have an idea in my head of where I want to go next, but broadening my search never hurts). From there, I make note of how many frequent flyer miles I have, what might the estimated budget be (so I can start saving), how many vacation days I have, and what timing makes most sense. Then I sketch out my trip: What are my goals for the trip, what are the must-experience activities, if I want to do any day trips, where I might be interested in staying, or the like. Then that's it! You can save all the nitty-gritty reservations and bookings for a later date, but you've built the foundations for your next adventure.

Another bonus: It will actually encourage you to take your vacation days. As we know from tons of research, Americans tend to do very little of that: Year after year, the numbers roll in, and there are always plenty of unused vacation days. The most recent poll shows that only 28% of workers plan to use all of their allotted time. And you know the best part of having a healthy and relaxing vacation? Actually taking it.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/one-traveling-hack-will-keep-away-end-of-vacay-blues

Your article and new folder have been saved!