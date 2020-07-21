mindbodygreen

Why You Should Find A Healthy Aging Supplement With These Ingredients

July 21, 2020 — 2:10 AM

Skin is a complex thing, with many factors influencing its overall health and condition. Things like your “type” play a factor (you can produce significant amounts of oil or run on the drier end, for example); so does your environment and lifestyle habits. Genes also have a heavy hand, as some are pre-dispositioned to acne, while others glide through zit-free without much work. 

And how skin ages is no exception. There are many factors that play into how our skin evolves over time as well as its general health. And to make sure you are tending to it properly, and addressing the plethora of things that influence aging, you should be careful not to hone in on one thing, and instead treat the whole of it. 

The mistake people make when treating aging skin.

People tend to go after one aspect of skin as they age: Perhaps it’s fine lines, perhaps it's dark circles. And while it’s smart to pay more attention to the things that concern you most, you also need to pay attention to the whole of the skin. Skin aging is a manifestation of many things, from structural changes caused by depleting collagen, hyaluronic acid, elastin, and ceramides, to surface level pigmentation issues from UV damage and inflammation to cellular changes that result in a slower regeneration process. And to make sure skin is healthy all around, you need to address every aspect of this. 

Here’s why a multi-faceted supplement can help. 

For a multi-level approach to internal skin care, reach for a smart supplement. Take mindbodygreen’s nr+, for example. It starts at the cellular level with its namesake nicotinamide riboside.* NR is a form of vitamin B3 that increases a coenzyme in the body called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). NAD is a very important part of the cellular rejuvenation process, as it helps maintain your mitochondria’s function.* Mitochondria, we might remember, is the powerhouse of your cells. Essentially, by enhancing your natural levels of NAD, you can improve and prolong cell function.* 

Then there’s the supporting add-ons, like rhodiola, astaxanthin, and phytoceramides. Rhodiola, a potent adaptogen, works by neutralizing oxidative stress in the body.* Oxidative stress is essentially what happens when your body’s free radical response spirals out of control, resulting in chronic inflammation and even DNA damage.*

The antioxidant astaxanthin helps protect skin from photodamage, or what happens to the skin as a result of too much UV exposure.* (Photodamage usually manifests itself as dark spots, fine lines, and uneven texture.) It also can promote a healthy inside-out glow, as it's a carotenoid.* A recent study found that carotenoids can actually enhance skin tone in patients, making their skin more luminous.*

Finally, there’s phytoceramides. Ceramides are a vital part of our skin structure, making our epidermis appear more supple and tout. When supplementing phytoceramides (or ceramides harvested from plants), studies have shown that they can help enhance moisture levels in the skin as well as smooth fine lines and even ease dark undereye circles.*

The takeaway.

Ultimately, to keep skin happy and healthy as it evolves, it’s important to care for it from all sides. That's why finding an easy, all-in-one supplement can help. 

