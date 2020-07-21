For a multi-level approach to internal skin care, reach for a smart supplement. Take mindbodygreen’s nr+, for example. It starts at the cellular level with its namesake nicotinamide riboside.* NR is a form of vitamin B3 that increases a coenzyme in the body called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). NAD is a very important part of the cellular rejuvenation process, as it helps maintain your mitochondria’s function.* Mitochondria, we might remember, is the powerhouse of your cells. Essentially, by enhancing your natural levels of NAD, you can improve and prolong cell function.*

Then there’s the supporting add-ons, like rhodiola, astaxanthin, and phytoceramides. Rhodiola, a potent adaptogen, works by neutralizing oxidative stress in the body.* Oxidative stress is essentially what happens when your body’s free radical response spirals out of control, resulting in chronic inflammation and even DNA damage.*

The antioxidant astaxanthin helps protect skin from photodamage, or what happens to the skin as a result of too much UV exposure.* (Photodamage usually manifests itself as dark spots, fine lines, and uneven texture.) It also can promote a healthy inside-out glow, as it's a carotenoid.* A recent study found that carotenoids can actually enhance skin tone in patients, making their skin more luminous.*

Finally, there’s phytoceramides. Ceramides are a vital part of our skin structure, making our epidermis appear more supple and tout. When supplementing phytoceramides (or ceramides harvested from plants), studies have shown that they can help enhance moisture levels in the skin as well as smooth fine lines and even ease dark undereye circles.*