New Study Says One Egg A Day Won’t Impact Cholesterol

The data from the studies involved 177,000 people from 50 countries spanning six continents at different income levels, so we think it’s okay to say that these results are widely applicable.

While we finally have the proof that moderate egg consumption is perfectly healthy, it’s important to understand the essential word from this conclusion: moderate. Everything in moderation is a good rule to abide by, with eggs and beyond.

It's also important to note the study doesn’t provide any guidelines for egg preparation, so remember cooking the egg with unhealthy fats may not be the healthiest option out there.

There are many wonderful ways to enjoy eggs and incorporate them into your diet: putting them in your oatmeal (yeah, you read that right), toss them in a burrito, or throw a boiled egg on your salad.