Take fitting in a workout: Rather than visiting the hotel gym, she tries to use it as an excuse to get out and explore. "I'm a member of ClassPass, which they have locations in a ton of cities, so I can always find a class there. That's fun because you get to explore new workouts," she says. And if you are hesitant to book a workout class in a new city? Just go sightseeing: "Sometimes going to a class can be challenging because you're like 'Why am I going to spend an hour in a class when I'm on vacation or traveling?' So if I'm really not motivated, I just walk places and use that as my workout. It's so much better than watching the city go by in your car."

Or, as we've talked about before, the airport: Port's go-to option is something with probiotics, like kombucha. "You go to an airport, and sometimes it seems there's nothing you can eat or drink. Well, if there's a kombucha or another probiotic drink, like Kevita Sparking Probiotic Drinks, I love this because it's organic, has probiotics and so many good things for your body. Also, it's so good with food. You know when you want that bubbly sensation with food? Like a soda, but not a soda? And it holds me over between my meals too."

But the most important part of travel, says Port, is to make sure you're embracing new culture and experiences: "I love travel and finding culture where you go. It fills your soul in a way that nothing else can. There's so much world out there. We get stuck in our bubble so often; it's so important to get yourself out of it and see the world. You not only develop a deeper gratitude for what you have but an appreciation for what others do as well."