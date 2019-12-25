Omega-3s May Offer An Alternative Treatment For ADHD, Study Says

The standard treatment option for ADHD in children is doses of stimulants like methylphenidate. The results of this study offer not just an alternative but a potentially more effective alternative in the right cases.

"Our results suggest that fish oil supplements are at least as effective for attention as conventional pharmacological treatments among those children with ADHD who have omega-3 deficiency," said co-lead researcher Jane Chang, Ph.D., of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College.

It's important to note that this study was conducted in Taiwan, where fish is a much more common part of the diet for children compared to in Europe and America. Previous studies of children with ADHD in these communities have indicated that more of those children have EPA deficiencies than in this study's test group.

"It is possible that EPA deficiency is more common among children with ADHD in countries with less fish consumption, such as in North America and many countries in Europe," said Kuan-Pin Su, M.D., Ph.D., co-lead researcher and professor of psychiatry and neurosciences at China Medical University. "Fish oil supplementation could therefore have more widespread benefits for treating the condition than in our study."