mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 23, 2017)

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 23, 2017)

October 23, 2017 — 9:45 AM

1. Flowers have real "auras" to attract bees.

Scientists discovered that flowers have evolved to reflect light, specifically disordered and short wavelengths of ultraviolet and blue light, to attract pollinating insects. They even engineered flowers with this kind of nano light show to see if bees responded, and they did. Just one more example of how perfect and incredible Mother Nature is. (Nature)

2. This 11-year-old girl might help provide clean water for everyone.

Troubled by the Flint water crisis and unimpressed by time-consuming and expensive water-testing solutions on the market, 11-year-old Gitanjali Rao has invented a portable, inexpensive solution—and won a top science prize in the process. "It's not hyperbole to say she really blew us out of the water," said Brian Barnhart, one of the judges. (NPR)

Article continues below

3. This supermarket just duped us all.

British supermarket Asda has started sneaking bruised, deformed strawberries into its boxes a few weeks ago and—surprise, surprise—nobody noticed! This goes to show that "ugly fruit" doesn't need to be trashed. (The Telegraph)

4. An "Ecological Armageddon" could be on its way.

According to a new study, populations of flying insects are in decline. While this may sound like a good thing to the insect-averse, it signals high pesticide use and habitat destruction. (The Weather Channel)

Article continues below

5. This is a psychedelic new treatment for depression.

Literally. Researchers at Imperial College in London have found that psychoactive mushrooms helped individuals feel "reset" and "rebooted" for five weeks after the initial dosing, with no negative side effects. While the sample size was small, it shows promise for future alternative treatment methodologies. (Big Think)

6. The next phase of co-working involves wellness.

After revolutionizing the co-working world, WeWork is making its first forays into the world of wellness. Rise By We is a new holistic wellness space that the company is offering in trial phases in New York City. It offers yoga and meditation, functional training, kickboxing, and other fat-burning and muscle-building classes, in addition to various wellness activities. (Forbes)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Climate Change

Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/october-23-2017-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!